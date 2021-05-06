I.In Hessen, 1613 further corona cases were registered within one day. The number of new infections with the coronavirus within the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants continues to decline and was 133.3 on Thursday, as can be seen from data from the Robert Koch Institute (as of 03.09 a.m.). On Wednesday the incidence was still 139.1.

25 people died with or from the virus, increasing the number of deaths related to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 7007. Since then, 269,334 corona cases have been reported throughout Hesse. The city of Offenbach had the highest incidence on Thursday with 241.8, followed by Fulda with 200.0. Three districts (Hochtaunuskreis, Wetteraukreis and Vogelsbergkreis) recorded an incidence of less than 100. While the districts around the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital Mainz, located to the left of the Rhine, are also on the way to below 100, Mainz itself is still at 141.

Students return to the classroom

Since Thursday, Hesse’s schools have been able to offer alternating lessons in grades seven to eleven again. The prerequisite is that the corona incidence has remained low in the district or the urban district of your school. Specifically, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days (incidence) on five consecutive working days – not counting Sundays and public holidays – must remain below 165.

So far, only children in grades one to six are allowed to take alternating lessons in their classes. The age groups from grade seven onwards have been taught distance learning with homeschooling since mid-December. The graduating classes received face-to-face tuition.

“It is very positive that, starting today, in more and more regions of Hesse, especially those pupils who have only received distance learning since mid-December, can regularly go to school”, said Minister of Education Alexander Lorz (CDU). He is very optimistic that the alternating lessons will soon ensure that all students in Hesse will be going back to school. “The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter every day.”

Hospitals financially burdened by Corona

The ongoing corona pandemic meanwhile caused the hospital and medical group Fresenius SE to lose sales and earnings at the start of the year. However, currency effects also weighed on growth. “We managed to grow on our own, although the first quarter of the previous year was less affected by the pandemic,” said CEO Stephan Sturm on Thursday, according to the announcement. “That makes me optimistic that we can achieve our goals.”

Adjusted for exchange rate effects, sales increased by three percent, but fell nominally by two percent to around nine billion euros. While the German hospital business benefited from government support, the subsidiary Kabi, which specializes in liquid medicine and clinical nutrition, suffered in North America. Adjusted for special effects, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by eleven percent to around one billion euros. Adjusted profit fell by six percent to 435 million euros. With this, however, Fresenius performed better than analysts expected.

The dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) meanwhile had to cope with a nominal decline in sales of 6 percent to 4.2 billion euros, the group result collapsed by 12 percent to 249 million euros. FMC also confirmed the forecast and continues to expect a significant drop in earnings this year.