VFrom Monday on, tests will also be carried out in schools in the fight against Corona, which could briefly reverse the positive falling trend in the incidence, as additional tests could detect symptom-free infections. In the medium term, however, testing should help contain the pandemic. Not only teacher unions, however, oppose testing in the classroom. Parent representatives also report concerns, for example in the Main-Kinzig district. Meanwhile, indisputable is the outrage about those who simply let vaccination appointments slip by. Hessen now wants to take action against the “waste” of appointments by providing replacement lists. You can now register for this and possibly get an appointment surprisingly quickly if you are over 60 years old.

After several other Hessian municipalities, Offenbach is also introducing a corona vaccination exchange for the Astrazeneca vaccine. The city announced on Saturday that those eligible for vaccination in the first two prioritization groups and those over 60 could register there. The vaccinators are given an appointment when others have missed theirs and doses become available at short notice. Other municipalities had also set up their own vaccination exchanges in addition to the central appointment allocation of the state, such as the Odenwaldkreis or the Kassel district.

So far, the vaccination centers had been instructed by the state to import new appointments into the Hesse-wide registration system at short notice as a replacement for missed appointments, explained the city of Offenbach. “This meant that vaccines sometimes had to be kept longer than planned for the new additional appointments and the vaccinations did not progress quickly enough.” In particular, planned vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca were repeatedly canceled because authorized persons did not show up for their appointment or refused to give the injection on site. Vaccination jumpers would have to make a binding stipulation when registering that they would also like to be vaccinated with this serum.

The vaccination needs to be accelerated: In Hesse, 1,553 new infections with the coronavirus were registered within one day. The number of deaths associated with the virus increased by 11 to a total of 6,596, said out Data from the Berlin Robert Koch Institute from Saturday emerges (as of 3.08 a.m.). The incidence – the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days – fell to 158.4, from 164.6 the previous day.

Mainz on the way over the 200

The front runner in the regions was the Fulda district with an incidence of 281.9, followed by the Hersfeld-Rotenburg district (267.6). A total of seven districts and the city of Offenbach had values ​​over 200, Mainz is also on the way to this mark, but the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital is officially still at 199. The increase there could be related to the testing in schools, which has been practiced since this week, since the holidays in Rhineland-Palatinate ended earlier than in Hesse. The incidence was lowest in the city of Darmstadt at 103.8. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 242,061 infections with the coronavirus have been registered in Hesse.

Throughout Hesse, more than 1.52 million vaccinations against the coronavirus were administered up to and including Friday. So far, 1.08 million people have received the first dose, which corresponds to a vaccination rate of 17.2 percent. Around 441,000 Hessians are fully vaccinated (rate: 7.0).

According to data from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, there were 441 Covid 19 patients on Saturday (9:19 a.m.), of whom 211 were ventilated, in the intensive care units of Hessian hospitals. 1756 of the ICU beds available in 1958 were occupied, including by people with other diseases.