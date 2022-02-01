Home page world

The seven-day incidence in Germany rose to over 1,200 for the first time. The RKI currently registers 162,613 new corona infections within 24 hours.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) exceeded the threshold of 1200 for the first time.

The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Tuesday morning as 1206.2. For comparison: the day before the value was 1176.8. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 894.3 (previous month: 220.3).

The health authorities in Germany reported 162,613 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This emerges from figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:25 a.m. A week ago there were 126,955 infections.

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places. In addition, some cities and districts have been reporting problems with the transmission of the number of corona cases for days.

188 deaths within 24 hours

According to the new information, 188 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 214 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,978,146 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of patients infected with corona who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.64 on Monday (Friday 4.72). These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Tuesday morning as 7,705,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,974. dpa