Home page world

divide

The 7-day incidence exceeds the threshold of 1100. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The Robert Koch Institute registered 189,166 new corona infections and 182 deaths within one day. The nationwide 7-day incidence continues to rise.

Berlin – The nationwide 7-day incidence reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) exceeded the threshold of 1100 for the first time.

The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week today at 1127.7. For comparison: the day before the value was 1073.0. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 772.7 (previous month: 205.5). The health authorities in Germany reported 189,166 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 05:01 a.m. A week ago there were 135,461 infections.

more on the subject RKI numbers: Incidence increases to 638.8 The seven-day incidence rises to 706.3 Seven-day incidence increases significantly to 772.7

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places. In addition, some cities and districts have been reporting problems with the transmission of the number of corona cases for days.

182 deaths

According to the new information, 182 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 179 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,618,245 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.72 (Thursday 4.64) according to the RKI. These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Saturday as 7,532,600. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,666. dpa