Home page world

divide

An intensive care nurse is in a Covid-19 intensive care unit. © Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The incidence continues to rise in Germany and has now exceeded 800 for the first time. Experts expect more and more cases that cannot be recorded.

Berlin – The nationwide 7-day incidence reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has exceeded the threshold of 800 for the first time. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 806.8.

For comparison: the day before the value was 772.7. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 515.7 (previous month: 220.7). The health authorities in Germany reported 85,440 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This emerges from figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:04 a.m. A week ago there were 52,504 infections.

more on the subject The seven-day incidence rises to 706.3 RKI numbers: Incidence increases to 638.8 Seven-day incidence increases significantly to 772.7

Experts expect more and more cases that cannot be recorded, partly because test capacities and health authorities are increasingly at their limit.

54 deaths within 24 hours

According to the new information, 54 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 47 deaths. The RKI has counted 8,681,447 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The RKI gave the number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days as 3.77 on Friday (Thursday: 3.56). The value is not reported on weekends.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Sunday as 7,230,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 116,718. dpa