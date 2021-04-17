ofDirk Walter shut down

The fact that every student is finally being tested in face-to-face operation opens up scope to increase the limit moderately, comments Merkur editor Dirk Walter.

Munich – There is a lot of excitement these days about the federal emergency brake, which is now bringing an upper incidence limit of 200 into play in schools. Only above this value should schools (apart from graduating classes) close. Well – isn’t the value 100 valid in Bavaria? One thing is clear: the schools have at times coped reasonably well with this upper incidence limit. But since the number of infections is rising again, the day is near when more and more districts will skip the 100 mark and schools will soon be closed again nationwide in Bavaria.

School despite Corona: The 100 upper limit should not be set in stone

Epidemiologists believe that is correct. But the permanent loss of knowledge, which educational researchers only warned about on Wednesday, is also an argument. Therefore, the Bavarian 100 upper limit should not be set in stone. One must not forget: Now, at last, every student is being tested in face-to-face operation. This opens up scope to increase the limit moderately if all other precautionary measures continue to apply (and the masks in the school remain on, contrary to Aiwanger’s suggestion). It is incomprehensible that the Minister of Culture, Piazolo, does not comment on the federal upper limit. He should show his colors quickly before the Prime Minister takes the book out of his hand again.