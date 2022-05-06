Dhe Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 85,073 new infections with the corona virus within 24 hours. That is 16,537 fewer cases than on Friday last week, when 101,610 corona infections were reported.

The nationwide seven-day incidence drops to 553.2 from 566.8 the previous day. 214 other people died in connection with the virus. This increases the number of reported deaths to 136,339.

RKI: Vaccination remains important

Even in view of this recently clearly declining incidence of infection, the RKI still sees considerable infection pressure and underlines the benefit of the corona vaccination. “The infection pressure remains high with almost 600,000 Covid 19 cases transmitted to the RKI within the last week,” warns the authority. Vaccination has still “not lost its importance due to its high protective effect against a severe course, even in diseases caused by the omicron variant”.

With regard to the vaccination campaign, the experts state that the majority of the vaccinations currently administered are second booster vaccinations, i.e. fourth doses. According to the RKI and the Standing Vaccination Commission, this is intended to protect risk groups and people over the age of 70 from a serious illness. According to the report, only just under 60 percent of all people in Germany have received the first booster vaccination, which is more widely recommended.

STIKO boss recommends fourth vaccination

The chairman of the Standing Vaccination Committee (STIKO) Thomas Mertens also emphasizes the benefits of a fourth vaccination. “We have to expect that the risk of infection will increase again in autumn,” Mertens told the newspapers of the Funke media group. He called on people over the age of 70 and others at particular risk of severe disease to use the time to improve their protection with a fourth vaccination. “You shouldn’t wait for a vaccine adapted to the omicron variant to come,” he warned. Further data has since shown that a second booster is very useful for this group.

Variant BA.2 dominates

In the weekly report, the RKI also states that the omicron subvariant BA.2, which has been dominant in Germany for weeks, has recently increased again according to the latest data. According to a sample from the week before last, their share was almost 98 percent. The subtype BA.1, which was previously responsible for most corona infections, is therefore only less than two percent, the relatively new omicron sublines BA.4 and BA.5 have so far played a subordinate role according to the data.

BA.4 is listed with a share of 0.1 percent, BA.5 with 0.3 percent. Mixed variants have “so far only been proven in isolated cases,” it says. In Germany, the genome is only completely examined in a small proportion of positive samples.







Warm weather means fewer infections

With a view to the further course of the pandemic, the report again points out that the development depends above all on whether large parts of the population behave prudently and considerately and implement the known recommendations for infection protection. “Currently, seasonal effects are also helping to reduce transmission,” the authors write against the background of rising temperatures and increased outdoor activity.