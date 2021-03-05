Politicians have agreed to gradually relax the corona – primarily linked to the incidence value. Risk ethicist Julian Nida-Rümelin is critical of this.

Julian Nida-Rümelin takes a critical view of the incidence value as the only basis for easing.

Germany should again assess the risk regionally.

Experts from all scientific areas have to be consulted for advice.

Munich – When it comes to relaxing the Corona * rules, the most important basis has always been the incidence value. In a conversation with Focus online risk ethicist Julian Nida-Rümelin sees this critically. Hospital capacities and death rates are said to be much more important. “The incidence as such is irrelevant,” says Nida-Rümelin.

However, there are other dimensions that play a role in easing. Including economic, social and cultural aspects, as well as the educational factors. According to the risk ethicist Nida-Rümelin, some of the young people fall by the wayside with the current education system with home schooling.

Criticism of the corona strategy – what did Germany do wrong?

This summer, the Corona strategy was still on the right track, says Julian Nida-Rümelin. For example, when the corona virus broke out in the Tönnies meat factory, there was no Germany-wide shutdown *. Despite the high number of infections, it was found that the incidence of infections remained almost exclusively among the employees. According to Nida-Rümelin, the decision to proceed in stages depending on the local risk was correct.

The problem is that the health authorities have not been digitally upgraded during this time and there are no real concepts for schools. There was not enough preparation for the second wave, so the partial lockdown came in the fall. There, however, facilities such as museums were closed that did not contribute anything to the infection process and therefore the hard lockdown followed.It is now particularly important to act again on an evidence-based basis, for example to leave museums open, as these do not pose a high risk, the risk ethicist said loudly the report.

Nida-Rümelin: Experts from all areas must be taken seriously

It is particularly important not only to listen to the WHO and the RKI * when it comes to the corona pandemic. Likewise, experts from all kinds of scientific fields should have been included much earlier. Scientists from ethical, economic, social and cultural areas were only rarely involved, according to Nida-Rümelin.

The corona pandemic is a global problem, but it has not been treated that way. Each country would have its own ideas and strategies to get the problem under control. Not even in Europe did they fight the pandemic together, but each country for itself.

Corona in Germany: Regional criteria according to risk ethicists overdue

It is particularly important in the health authorities to advance digitization. The health authorities would have to regain control of the infection process so that chains of infection can be traced and interrupted. Nida-Rümelin even demands that contact and location data should be made available to the health department in the event of a positive test. This makes it possible to better understand the chains of infection. However, this would violate the applicable data protection regulations.

It is now important to develop clear criteria according to which various measures are based. These should not apply across the board, but depending on the regional risk. This is what Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister intend to do with their new measures, but according to Nida-Rümelin this is months overdue.* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA