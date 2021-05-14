I.In the Corona crisis, good news has been rare recently, but that is currently changing. On Friday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported twice on progress in the fight against the virus, which was evident both in the development of the infections and in the vaccinations. The nationwide incidence value – i.e. the number of new infections recorded per 100,000 inhabitants within a week – has fallen below the value of 100 for the first time in a long time. According to the RKI, the nationwide incidence was 96.5; the value was last so low on March 20.

In more than half of the federal states, the respective state-wide incidence on Friday was below 100, the lowest in Schleswig-Holstein at 43. Saarland, North Rhine-Westphalia, was above the 100 mark, from which the Infection Protection Act provides for regional contact restrictions and curfews -Westfalen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Hessen, and – by a large margin – Saxony and Thuringia. In the two eastern German federal states, the respective incidences were most recently 134 and 148, respectively.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) took the nationwide dropping below the politically and symbolically significant mark of 100 on Friday as an opportunity to spread optimism. The numbers give cause for confidence, he said during a visit to the Bundeswehr pharmacy in the Lower Saxony city of Quakenbrück. The minister emphasized that the situation is very different across Germany.

Indeed, the data for cities and towns show a great deal of variance. Of the 412 municipalities whose data was available to the RKI on Friday, 239 reported an incidence below 100, which corresponds to a share of 58 percent. In northern Schleswig-Holstein in particular, the numbers are extremely low, with the city of Flensburg reporting an incidence of eleven. At the other end of the scale were 13 municipalities that reported an incidence of more than 200.

And the RKI also recently set a record for vaccinations. On Wednesday 1,353,453 vaccinations were given, on Ascension Day another 408,260. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, almost 36 percent of citizens received a first vaccination against the virus up to and including Thursday. The proportion of those fully vaccinated was almost eleven percent. Compared to other European countries, Germany is improving. In terms of initial vaccinations, the Federal Republic is even above the EU average of 35.5 percent.

However, because the vaccination campaign in the past few months did not go as smoothly as expected in some cases, the proportion of people who were fully vaccinated in Germany is still lower. Across Europe, on average, a good 14 percent of citizens are fully protected, around three percentage points more than in Germany. According to Health Minister Spahn, the focus of vaccination in Germany will no longer be the first, but the second vaccination until the end of May. This is necessary in order to achieve full vaccination protection for those who have already been vaccinated once. The first vaccinations would then come to the fore again in June, said Spahn.

According to the plans of the federal and state governments, the roughly 400 vaccination centers in the federal states should continue to receive around 2.5 million vaccine doses per week. Family and company doctors can expect significantly more vaccine from June onwards. They are currently getting around 1.6 million units of the vaccine from BioNTech per week, and by June it will be between 3.4 and 3.7 million units per week.

Spahn emphasized on Wednesday in Quakenbrück that more capacities would have to be reserved for longer-term storage of corona vaccines. The Ministry of Health and Defense are talking about it, he said. If re-vaccinations are required, it will be necessary to store larger quantities of the vaccine. The Bundeswehr pharmacy of the Navy currently serves as the central distribution point for corona vaccines to the federal states.

The new variant of the corona virus, which was first discovered in India, is now the focus of experts. According to the RKI, the mutant classified by the World Health Organization as “worrying” is currently only observed at a very low level. But the proportion of mutant B.1.617 “has increased steadily in the last few weeks”, as it is called in an RKI report.

The proportion of this variant in the samples examined is less than two percent, which corresponds to around 30 detected infections. Initial data from laboratory experiments indicated that the effectiveness of vaccines was “not substantially impaired,” the report said. Most people in Germany were still infected with variant B.1.1.7, which was first discovered in Great Britain. This accounts for more than 90 percent of all infections.