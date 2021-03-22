D.he brown broth that flows into the Frankfurt-Sindlingen sewage treatment plant is worthless wastewater for most people. For a research team led by Susanne Lackner, it is: a treasure trove of data. At the Technical University (TU) Darmstadt the professor and her staff have been evaluating samples from both Frankfurt sewage treatment plants for months. They are looking for the coronavirus and its mutants. The researchers want to record their concentration so precisely that their data allow a faster and possibly better picture of the infection process than the incidences of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). “I see the clear advantage that our data are unaffected by the prevailing test strategy, the individual willingness to test and the disease,” says Lackner. “Many infections proceed without symptoms. These people usually don’t do a corona test, but everyone goes to the toilet. “

Before the pandemic, the scientists had only examined wastewater for bacteria; they had never dealt with viruses. These would also be excreted via the chair and shortly afterwards ended up in the measuring station at the Sindlingen sewage treatment plant, says Lackner. There a special device continuously removes the smallest amounts of water. The so-called 24-hour mixed sample is cooled and driven to Darmstadt once a day. Lackner’s assistant Shelesh Agrawal prepares the samples in the laboratory at the TU. That’s the tricky part of the job: separating the highly diluted viruses from all the interfering substances that would distort a measurement. The viruses are deposited with an electronegatively charged filter or in a centrifuge, after which the genetic material is extracted. The researchers first had to develop this method because the test kits available do not fit. They are made for medical laboratory diagnostics.

Time advantage of up to ten days

The coronavirus cannot survive in wastewater. So it is no longer infectious there, but can be detected and quantified using a PCR test. The university has purchased a new device for the research project; that alone cost 90,000 euros. The chemicals required, which are in high demand around the world, are also expensive. And their consumption is higher than in medical laboratories. But in the end the investments would pay off, Lackner is convinced.

Because the procedure also has a significant time advantage compared to the classic way. So that the RKI can record new infections, those affected must first develop symptoms and go to their family doctor. He then takes a swab and sends it to the laboratory. It takes up to three more days until the result is available. Then the result is first reported to the health department, then to the state’s Ministry of Health, then to the RKI. “The time advantage through wastewater analysis is up to ten days,” Lackner has calculated. “That would have been a big advantage, especially on the Christmas holidays, when there was less testing and there was a real kink in the RKI numbers. We didn’t have that with the wastewater values. “