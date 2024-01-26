Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Josef Fritzl goes from prison to a normal cell. The known incest perpetrator “will have no chance” in open prison, says one prisoner.

Krems – The “Monster of Amstetten” is now 88 years old and is apparently no longer dangerous. At least that's what Josef Fritzl's lawyer says, who achieved a “partial success” for the incest perpetrator in court. Fritzl is transferred from the detention center to a normal cell. There was previously speculation that he could be released entirely. There were even rumors that Fritzl had been seen in a coffee house.

Josef Fritzl's actions have not been forgotten: a shocking case made Austrians world famous

For the first time in 15 years, Fritzl can be seen in public; at that time, proceedings were underway for his actions, which became known in 2008. The crimes of the “Horror Father” are far from forgotten.

Will “the monster from Amstetten” be released soon? The shocking case of Josef Fritzl in pictures View photo series

For years he had locked his daughter in the cellar under the house, he sexually assaulted her countless times and fathered several children. A few steps above, he gave his wife the illusion of a normal life.

Fritzl had his teeth knocked out in prison – Freigägner says: “Fritz won’t have a chance”

The shocking case has attracted international attention. It's not surprising that other prison inmates recognize Fritzl even years later. And that could be a problem for the known incest perpetrator. He has already been attacked in the Stein correctional facility – under high security precautions.

On Thursday, January 25th, criminal Josef Fritzl will be heard by a three-judge panel to negotiate a change to his prison conditions. © dpa/Jaeger Pool

“Fritzl will have no chance if he is placed in open prison. “His teeth were already knocked out in stone,” said one prisoner before the court decision today.at. Ultimately, Fritzl was not released into open prison, but being transferred to normal prison also meant more contact with other people for him.

Lawyer continues to fight for Fritzl’s release – report confirms “safety”

His lawyer says, Fritzl regrets his actions and wants to continue fighting for early release. She is not excluded. Attorney Astrid Wagner now considers her client to be harmless. He is severely demented and has mental decline. A psychiatric report confirms that Fitzl is “not dangerous”.

In the Ö1 early journal, Wagner pleaded: “My client should be housed in a special facility where the resources are available to counteract this deterioration in personality and the development of dementia.” (moe)