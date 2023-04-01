grows the concern about the excessive donation of sperm from a man from the Netherlands named Jacob Meijer, who has fathered 550 children.

One of the women who conceived a child from Jonathan’s donated sperm sued him, after learning that he has been involved in the birth of 550 children.

“If I had known that I had already fathered over 100 children, I would never have chosen this donor. When I think about the consequences this could have for my son, my stomach turns. Going to court is the only way to protect my son,” the woman named Eva told the Times of London.

It is not for less, since one of the risks is having incidental incest, explains Juliet Guichon, professor of bioethics at the University of Calgary, in Canada.

The professor explains that women who resort to artificial insemination with a donor often belong to the same economic stratum and doctors or clinics are recommended.

A real case is filmmaker Barry Stevenswho was born in Britain to a sperm donor and years later he discovered that he has half brothers and sisters in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The artist estimated to have between 500 and 1,000 half-siblings. This is not as extraordinary as it sounds, to the extent that there is a Donor Sibling Registry web page.

People are identified by a number that is provided to families. The creator of this site, Wendy Kramer, affirms that there is a case of 150 children born from the same donor.

Professor Juliet Guichon affirms that this happens because it is seen as a business and attention is not paid to the consequences for those girls and boys who will be born from the donation.

(With information from El Espectador)