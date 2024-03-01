Steam It is one of the most popular digital stores in the medium, not only because of the ease of purchase, but thousands of independent developers have a platform where they are able to share their creations. However, this freedom also allows titles with controversial themes to be available to anyone. This is the case of The Coffin of Andy and Leyleywhich was banned in Australia for showing cannibalism and incest.

What is interesting to The Coffin of Andy and Leyley, not only are its themes so controversial that they made it impossible to sell this game in Australia, but it is also being a success. At the moment, This title has a 97% rating on Steam, and its popularity is increasing with every passing minute.. This is the description of this title:

“Cannibalism and codependency! Trapped in an extremely toxic sibling relationship, our horrible heroes must survive starvation, as well as each other. How will you escape death and the consequences of your actions?”

As expected from a title that features cannibalism, satanic references, and even incest, The Coffin of Andy and Leyley It has not been liked by many people. Thus, It's no surprise to hear that Australia, a country with a strong rating system, banned the sale of this title for a while.. Fortunately, this installment has returned to Steam in this region, only now with a series of warnings about the themes we find here.

Unfortunately, The Coffin of Andy and Leyley has also caused a headache for its creator, known as Nemlei, who received death threats and her personal information, such as her address and transition, has been made public. This led to the sale of this property to Kit9 Studio. For her part, Nemlei will continue working on the final two chapters of this story, which will be available sometime in 2024, but after this, she will no longer have control over The Coffin of Andy and Leyley.

Without a doubt, a rather sad case for Nemlei. We can only wait to see how this case will end. On related topics, hackers steal information from Epic Games. Likewise, 505 Games announced the closure of its offices in Europe.

Editor's Note:

While I understand that these types of themes are difficult for many, it should also be understood that this helps the story, which is focused on the problems of codependency. It is something similar to what happens with Fire Punchthe themes of incest and cannibalism were not to my liking, but I was able to understand that they are a necessary part of the character development and the story that is presented here.

Via: Kit9 Studio