A rape complaint was filed by Coline Berry against her father, Richard Berry, on January 25, with the Paris prosecutor. An investigation was entrusted to the brigade for the protection of minors on the same day. Now 45 years old, Coline Berry denounced “Acts of rape and sexual assault on a minor of 15 years by ascendant and corruption of a minor”, said the prosecution. For his part, the actor denied, Tuesday evening, on the social network Instagram, having “Never had inappropriate or incestuous relations with Coline, nor with any of my children”. Coline Berry responded in turn on her account, specifying that her complaint was a “Serious, thoughtful and balanced act” and “Many testimonies can be provided in support of this assertion, especially within my own family.” The 70-year-old actor is also the sponsor of the gala of the association for the protection of the rights of the child Enfance majuscule. K J.