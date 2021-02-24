We carry the secret to defend the family

Eva thomas Founder of SOS Inceste, author

Why is it so hard to see a father at fault? For a human being, this is the most difficult thing there is. You are caught in a love trap with your parent. He is someone we love, who gave us life and who, in childhood, is the natural recourse to protect us. I remember very well the very strong awareness I had that if the words came out of my mouth I was going to blow up the family. The solution, in a way, is to sacrifice yourself to save others, your parents and especially your brothers and sisters. We carry the secret to defend the family. Camille Kouchner describes this “sacrificial” logic well in la Familia grande. We prefer to shoulder the guilt, the shame to save the father we love.

If the silence persists among the victims, it is even stronger in a society that is not ready to hear. Even when the silence is broken, society quickly forgets and denial is reestablished. The father is the natural protector of the child, he is the head of the family, he is a patriarch. Blaming your father, who represents both power and protection, of the crime that destroyed you is virtually unthinkable without the backing of the law.

Before writing, in the years 1975-1980, I had tried to find therapists to help me. It was the reign of Freudian psychoanalysis. Freud transformed the truth of his patients who said they had been raped by their father or uncle, into a “fantasy”. Crimes have therefore become a disease to be treated. The jurisdiction of the judge has been transferred to the therapist. For a century, victims of incestuous rape have been gagged, mistreated, psychiatricized. The rapists were able to reoffend from father to son. I think the Freudian theory is a theory of covering up the fault of the father. To perpetuate such systems of camouflage is to work against society.

When my book the Rape of silence came out in 1986, I was invited to public debates, to TV shows. Almost all of the debates were titled “Incest, fantasy or reality”. There were often psychoanalysts on the sets who tried to counter my words, to challenge my testimony. I had to operate a real inner revolution.

In Pau, I was invited by Family Planning the same year, a man, very angry, stood up and said: “I can’t hear any more of Eva Thomas say the criminal, she can’t say the father like everyone else!” “ Someone from the miners’ brigade, present, put him in his place. To participate in public debates, I needed the presence of a police officer or a judge, so I was framed by the law. From that moment on, we no longer spoke of fantasy, we spoke of crime. I received letters from women asking to get their words across. Then began the work of a collective We, in particular with the association SOS Inceste. I felt carried by a collective fight. Getting to speak is a dangerous journey. Many incest victims try to commit suicide, some unfortunately succeed. Talking allows you to find your identity, to stop the permanent dance with death. It’s talk or die, we have no other solution. To speak, we need law and justice.

Today, we can no longer be silenced. The small steps that have been taken over the past thirty-five years have clarified things. We better understand defense mechanisms, traumatic memory, etc. Incest has terrible consequences that impact a child’s entire future. It’s scientific. We can no longer deny. Shame has changed sides.

The child is not perceived as being totally another

Robert Courtois Psychiatrist at the University Hospital of Tours, teacher-researcher in psychology, University of Tours

Incest, that is to say acts of sexual assault or rape within the family, questions the functioning of the family and the vulnerability of parents. There is often an underlying incestual climate that can favor the emergence of incestuous acts. The incestual and the incestual climate defined by Paul-Claude Racamier (1) designate a psychic climate and intra-family interpersonal relationships which maintain confusion between family members, between generations, an indistinction of the places and roles of each in the point that one could speak of moral incest or imprint of incest (without there necessarily being real incest). It can be a question of an eroticized relationship of dependence between an often omnipresent parent and his child which can lead to a denial of otherness for the child, that is to say difficulties in his individuation (absence of psychic empowerment complete). Through the incestual climate that he establishes or maintains, the incestual parent fights against the difficulty of facing anxieties of loss by placing the psyche and the body of the child at his service (at the service of his narcissism and his only needs). The child is not perceived as being totally another, but rather the “extension” of the incestuous parent.

The antecedents of early affective deficiencies in one or both parents, sometimes of mistreatment, sexual abuse, the occurrence of a traumatic event, of emotional separation, will favor the establishment of an incestual climate or functioning. incestuous. These “vulnerabilities” will promote attitudes and behaviors that are self-centered on the own needs of the incestuous parent. We can, for example, mention the case of “immature” incestuous parents, passive, submissive, dependent, inhibited in their relational life and who, on the occasion of tensions or separations with their spouse (even of the death of relatives or other important emotional difficulties), can “reduce” their emotional and sexual demands on their child (for example, substituting for an incestuous father, his daughter in place of his wife who has just left him or no longer meets his needs).

If sexualized relationships with children are set up early, mechanisms of psychic control can be established and “lock up” the victims in relationships of dependence and abuse for years, making revelation of the facts very difficult. Sexualized relationships between incestuous adults and their child, whether it be ambiguous games, touching during the toilet or real sexual assault or rape, must also raise the question of pedophilic interests. The classic opposition between perpetrators of intrafamily (“incest”) and extra-family (“pedophilia”) sexual violence must be questioned, because incestuous perpetrators can have pedophilic interests and nearly half to two-thirds of them ( 2) assault a child outside the family environment. It is important to consider the complexity of the phenomenon, both the antecedents of vulnerability of the incestuous perpetrator, his personality and his lifestyle, the notion of sexual deviance (in particular of possible pedophilic interests), the existence of cognitive distortions. , but also the family relationships established, the suffering of all the protagonists considered, etc.

The family, sacred sanctuary of manners

Fabienne Giuliani Historian Project Dervi (Saying, hearing, restoring incestuous violence)

The family is a sanctuary. It is extremely difficult to accept to go into it, to understand it and to see it as dysfunctional. We are in a form of denial because, especially from the promulgation of the Civil Code in 1804, we established the family “Like the sacred sanctuary of manners” in the words of Jean-Étienne-Marie Portalis. This tutelary figure of the Civil Code also uses, with regard to the family, the notions of cell and pillar. This foundation of society must be a model: have children and raise them because they will become adults themselves. It is on this family that our society was built. In return, it is very difficult to enter, because we would then see that, sometimes, physical or sexual violence against children occurs. Making this mistreatment public means taking the risk of a kind of contamination, of corruption of society. Montesquieu said that moral affairs should not be made public.

In the 19th century, faced with the frequency of incest cases, instead of recognizing that it is an ordinary phenomenon, in the sense that it is frequently committed, in all social circles, we prefer to create an incest “other”. The elites rather designate the workers among deviant families. In the twentieth century, in the years 1960-1970, it is the figure, strongly embodied with the Duhamel affair, of the left-wing sixty-eight of the Parisian elite who would be deviant-incestuous. Designate a “Other” allows not to say that this is done in all circles. However, incest is the most frequent sexual violence committed in France against minors.

Since 1986 and the Rape of silence , by Eva Thomas, every year several books are published by victims of incest. So it is not so much the fact that the word is released as the fact that society is a little more disposed to receive it that manifests itself.

It was in 1810 that the new Penal Code inscribed the general aggravating circumstance when sexual violence was committed by a person holding authority. She is liable to forced labor for life. Fathers are punished very severely. Not so much to protect the child, but for moral reasons of protection of the family institution.

Let us not forget that we are in a system of domination. That of a power, which is first of all masculine. Even if it is rare, there are also mothers, aunts who commit this type of violence. In the family, it is first of all to men that power has been attributed for a long time. Then to parental authority. This is truly the embodiment of domination within the family. As such, we can say that incest is an abuse of power over children.

Parents have absolute authority over their children, until they come of age, when they turn 18. Magistrates are asked to do everything they can to remove authority from parents only as a last resort. Even when a father is convicted of incestuous violence, he is not always stripped of his authority. When a child is placed in child protection, the parents still retain guardianship. Their agreement is required for enrollment in school, sport or any other process. It would perhaps be necessary to agree to review this doctrine which states that the child must at all costs maintain a link with the members of his family, even if they are abusive.

Children are minors, they indeed need protection, but we do not see them enough, even today in our society, as individuals in their own right.