There are already more than 60 dead, since the first fatalities occurred on December 11 in the mobilizations in the province of Andahuaylas, in the Andean region of Peru. Meanwhile, the social and political pressure seems to have already exceeded the limits of reason without the violence or deaths ceasing.

And without concrete signs appearing for an advance of the general elections —for the executive and the congress— as requested by the overwhelming majority of the country. A project that moved somewhat in that direction was rejected in Congress on Tuesday. Some, for delaying the change of authorities until distant May 2024 when 73% of the population demands general elections now. For others —especially the congressmen of the extreme right— the opposite: for advancing the electoral calendar to 2024 when they would cease only in July 2026.

These stumbles and parliamentary votes, so far inconclusive, occur when Congress has reached its lowest historical level of approval (7%) within the context of an incessant spiral of mobilization and confrontation. It would seem to have lost the compass and there are few exits.

Within a tragic paradox in which while the political and institutional system appears to have collapsed within the tragic context of dozens of deaths, paradoxically, some economic variables appear healthy —inflation, trade balance, fiscal balance, etc.— which up to now seem to be located among the best in Latin America. ma non troppo. That paradox could cease to be if things continue the way they are going.

For example, the relevant agency Moody’s has lowered its outlook for the Peruvian economy to negative on Tuesday, January 31. He considers that “the social and political risks have intensified and threaten, in the coming years, with a deterioration of institutional cohesion, governability, the effectiveness of policies and economic strength through successive governments.” This Wednesday, February 1, on the other hand, the huge mining company Las Bambas, located in the Andean province of Cotabambas, suspended operations. With one of the largest copper deposits in the world, no less than 2% of the world’s copper is produced—or was produced, until last week.

It is difficult to imagine what will happen while in different media and social sectors a kind of anguish is spreading due to the restlessness prevailing today about the future. Three dynamics concur simultaneously and feed on each other, undermining possible exit routes and contributing to the growing fear of the future in this uncertain panorama.

First, social protests, unprecedented in the last two decades, with the active participation of an overwhelming majority of people who have done so and continue to do so peacefully. In them, it is true, the use of violence by some has not been absent nor, on the other hand, the excessive and irrational use of force from the public order apparatus that has already generated dozens of deaths.

Being this national protest, its most significant focus is in the southern Andes and only in more recent times, in Lima —a city of migrants— where, in addition, thousands of residents have moved these days, transferring their protest marches to the capital . The agenda is wide. And it points to substantive issues essentially linked to the neglect by the State of fundamental critical aspects such as the disastrous state of the health and education systems or the ineffectiveness of the State in improving the infrastructure.

In this complex dynamic there is, as usual, a bit of everything in social protest. And that, within the broad legitimacy of the protest, dark interests have tried to fish in troubled rivers leading things towards acts of confrontation that go beyond the protest. The fact that there have been several attacks on airports and that 16 judicial offices have been attacked, destroying files in circulation, raises questions about the use that groups outside the law could be making. One thinks of the powerful illegal mining or drug traffickers.

Second, a widespread feeling of frustration, discontent, and distrust of public institutions. In particular, before the Government and Congress, pointing specifically to the evaporated legitimacy of these two powers of the State in which the legislature takes the cake with its evaporated level of recognition. Meanwhile, 74% of the population thinks that President Boluarte should resign and move away from her. In other words, there is practically nothing left.

Another thing: social media. That being part of the “public”, they are also a core part of the majority rejection and distance by 58% of the population. Disapproval that reaches 77% in the south of the country, the most intensely mobilized region and in action since the protests began in December.

Third, polarization, increasing and acute. Of such a level and depth that, for the moment, it seems to close the paths of dialogue and national agreement. We now live within a tense and arborescent dynamic that has tensed all environments and impacted social and friendly relationships, making it difficult to generate meeting spaces.

On the one hand, energized voices —minority it is true— that cry out for a military solution”. The singsong “we are at war because communism wants to take power” is expressed daily by an extremist congressman who, which serves as an argument —or pretext— to directly oppose the early elections that the country is asking for. On the other, there is certainly not the ghostly “communism that wants to take power.” But there is another radicalism, growing and widespread: that of “everyone leaving” as a condition for progress. He would have to first resign the protest, advance the general elections and call a constituent assembly as a quasi-magical space for a solution.

The collapsing and failing political system is offered few immediate options. The clearest and most evident is, in reality, an advance of general elections for this year, both for the Government and for Congress. Option that was off the menu of the Executive and the congressional majority until a few days ago, but that, in the heat of tensions and confrontation, reality has loudly put it on the agenda.

But, so far, only that, with no way out or agreements to do so. The congress – which does not want to leave – already rejected this Tuesday, by a large majority, a timorous proposal for electoral advancement. The executive has recently presented a project to congress so that the elections can be brought forward to October of this year and the change of authorities for January 1, 2024. Few predict the chances of success for a proposal that, in this context, is very ambitious. Everything indicates, then, that the country would continue in the unsustainable “more of the same” of questioned authorities until July 2026.

Within this great context it is evident that the mere advancement of elections for this year would not solve, per se, problems, challenges and tensions that have very deep and complex explanations. But I would take a breather. It would lower tensions, recovering a scenario in which substantive responses could be contemplated that require political and institutional conditions that do not exist now.

It is said that to achieve this the immediate resignation of the president would force the electoral advance. It’s not so true. Important sectors of Congress interpret that the advance would apply only to the executive and not to a “general” election that included the legislature. With the overwhelming level of rejection of the legislature, if this biased interpretation is used, the effect would be socially and politically unsustainable. It could lead the country to higher levels of confrontation and a “que se vayan todos” of unpredictable virulence.

The current political system does not give more and, by the way, it presents problems that go beyond what can be solved with an electoral advance. There are basic gaps that have been accumulating with decades of marginalization and neglect by the majorities with public policies that have sustained and prolonged these gaps. This would mean redesigning fundamental public policies and their priorities. This, in the current and immediate conditions, is unfortunately far from feasible.