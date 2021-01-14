It’s amazing. Germany and Europe have been looking forward to the development of a vaccine for months. Vaccination was seen as the ticket back to the pre-pandemic freedoms – provided enough people are ready to get vaccinatedto achieve the famous herd immunity.

However, now that the vaccines are there, going surprisingly many people don’t make use of it. The surveys about it hardly improve.

The news these days seem paradoxical. Vaccination doses are transported under police protection and guarded by soldiers, as if it were an extremely valuable substance that everyone craves. Doctors, ethics councils and politicians draw up priority lists and see who comes first, as if it were a privilege.

But many don’t give a damn about the supposed preference. This is how many nurses and nurses react who should be vaccinated not just for their own health, but because of the high-risk people who have entrusted themselves to them.

An EU vaccination certificate with privileges?

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder brings a vaccination requirement for nursing staff into play. His Greek party friend Kyriakos Mitsotakis however, relies on positive incentives for the entire EU. He has proposed a European vaccination pass to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose holders should enjoy more freedom than the unvaccinated after voluntary corona vaccination, especially freedom of travel.

Söder’s intention to force unwilling people is the wrong way. Mitsotakis is right. Germany and other European democracies are not authoritarian systems with forced happiness. You should use arguments and incentives to get citizens to do what they want.

The later, the more certain: the weighing up is legitimate

There are also good reasons for hesitating to get vaccinated. The vaccines were approved in an accelerated process; some risks have not yet been tested as comprehensively as is mandatory for regular reviews of new drugs outside of the pandemic emergency, from allergies to long-term effects.

It is understandable when people do not want to belong to the first group according to the motto “the later, the safer” and prefer to wait – in the hope that potential side effects will be recognized and eliminated in the course of the mass vaccinations. This behavior is rational and legitimate.

For society as a whole, however, it is counterproductive. If hardly anyone wants to start, herd immunity is a long way off. And with it the return to everyday life, which everyone longs for, for social and economic reasons.

The first attempt at a debate was discredited

The incentive with advantages, as suggested by Mitsotakis, is better suited to democracy and a market economy. He’s not the first. In Germany, too, this debate had already begun in the old year: visits to cafes, restaurants, cinemas and vacation trips only for vaccinated people. But a large bipartisan coalition quickly strangled them, with discrediting labels: no special rights, no two-class society, the approach was based on lack of solidarity.

Defined solidarity, for example, Health Minister Jens Spahn Back then: “Many are waiting in solidarity so that some can be vaccinated first. Conversely, those not yet vaccinated expect the vaccinated to be patient in solidarity. “

Those who vaccinate themselves quickly help everyone. That should be rewarded

However, the assumption that everyone wanted to get vaccinated quickly has proven to be a mistake. People weigh the advantages and disadvantages, the risks they can reduce by vaccinating later, and the benefits they can get by vaccinating earlier.

Citizens who are ready to do so quickly protect not only themselves but others as well. It is not guaranteed that those who have been vaccinated can no longer infect anyone. More vaccinations, however, reduce the overall risk of infection and the risk of severe disease. Why shouldn’t the willing be rewarded with incentives in order to overcome hesitation?