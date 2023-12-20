A few days ago, Germany – as announced after the Court ruling on the German budget – struck down the famous “environmental bonus” which also contained, among other things, super incentives of six thousand euros for the purchase of electric cars.

The appeal is missing a whopping 60 billion from the Climate and Transformation Fund, so the incentives that were supposed to last until the end of 2024 (even if a reduction in subsidies was already expected for next year) no longer exist.

Robert Habeck, German Minister of Economy and Climate, tried to extinguish the controversy: “I understand the disappointment – ​​he explained – but this is one of the cuts that I would have liked to avoid and which I had warned about even before the Court's ruling constitutional. However, Habeck maintains that “the promotion of German electric mobility continues. We are massively expanding the charging station infrastructure. We are supporting the industry by expanding battery and semiconductor production.”

In reality the incentives will not end at all. Indeed: yesterday, without wasting time, several producers announced that they would finance the incentives themselves. The Stellantis automotive group with brands such as Peugeot, Opel and Fiat intends to pay the premium itself by the end of February 2024.

Mercedes-Benz followed suit until further notice, while Hyundai and Cupra said they will personally pay the bonus for a limited time for vehicles already ordered. The same goes for Volkswagen which will pay the entire bonus for all electric cars in the ID series ordered by December 15th and registered by the end of March. And for vehicles registered before the end of the year the previously guaranteed premium of up to 6,750 euros will be paid and for registrations by March 31st the originally foreseen reduced rate of up to 4,500 euros. In addition to the manufacturer's share of 50 percent of the sum, VW will now also take over the German government's share.

Everything is fine. But the sudden move by the car manufacturers paves the way for a new controversy: why – when the German government financed the incentives – did the car companies keep their promotions in their pockets? Wouldn't it have been fairer to add them to the state ones to obtain lower prices for electric cars than thermal ones?