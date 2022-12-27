Most EU governments have shown their rejection of the proposal by the pharmaceutical industry, well received by the European Commission, to extend the monopoly of some medicines to finance research into new antibiotics. The measure, which seeks to be an incentive in the fight against microbial resistance, provides that companies that bring a new antibiotic to the market will receive a bonus that will serve to prolong the monopoly of any other drug and that they will also be able to sell to other companies. Countries do not like the initiative, among other reasons, because of the impact it would have on the pharmaceutical bill and it has also been criticized by experts, generic manufacturers and NGOs dedicated to defending health.

That humanity urgently needs new antibiotics is something that no one denies. Drug-resistant bacteria cause 1.2 million deaths worldwide each year, a figure that the latest studies warn will multiply eightfold in the next three decades if the current trend does not change. “Our grandparents grew up in a world where people were dying from common infections. If we are not able to overcome microbial resistance, this scenario could become a reality again,” warns José Miguel Cisneros, head of the infectious diseases service at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville.

But the fight against resistance —something that viruses, fungi and parasites can also develop against their specific treatments— has run into in recent years with little interest from a large part of the industry in drugs intended to be used as little as possible. and, therefore, to be a limited source of income. A recent study has revealed that the 18 antibiotics that have emerged in the past decade they barely earned 15.3 million euros per year on average in their first year in the country where they were launched (most of the time, the United States).

A sales volume that contrasts with the more than 1,000 million it costs to bring a new antimicrobial to the market, according to the sector. An article published in 2020 in the prestigious magazine Nature with the eloquent title of Why have Big Pharma abandoned antibiotics? It highlights that giants such as Novartis, AstraZeneca and Sanofi have stopped researching in this field due to poor business expectations.

For this reason, experts and administrations also agree that it is necessary to introduce some type of incentive to awaken the interest of the industry again, a bet that was included two years ago in the new Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe. The way to achieve the goal, however, is proving more problematic than expected.

The edges of a controversial option

It has been the resource the so-called transferable exclusivity extension (TEE), which would be put into practice through the controversial bonds, which has generated criticism. “It is an incentive that ends up being financed by the public health systems, which pay for longer treatments at a higher price. As the vouchers can be sold to other companies, it is foreseeable that they end up being used with the most expensive drugs, such as oncology”, explains Adrián Alonso Ruiz, researcher at the Center for Global Health in Geneva.

Although the Commission has not yet formalized the proposal —its official position is that this is one more of the options studied—, its preference for the TEE has been made evident in leaked documents to date. This has led the Government of the Netherlands, with the support of 13 other countries, to present on December 1 a no paper —document without official letterhead used in the European negotiations—very critical of the initiative. “It is a form of indirect, non-transparent financing, which does not always benefit those companies that really contribute to bringing new medicines to the market,” the text states.

Spain is not among the 14 governments that support the content of the document, that they are the majority in an EU of 27 members after the departure of the United Kingdom. According to the Ministry of Health, however, “Spain is participating in the debate to find the best formula to address the need for new antibiotics and awaits the formal proposal from the European Commission, which has not yet been produced.”

Enrique Castellón, former undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and director of the venture capital fund Cross Road Biotech, believes that the uncertainties surrounding the TEE explain the position of governments. “The main problem with this system is that you cannot make a precise cost-benefit balance. The estimates that have been made of what the bonds can cost to the health systems differ by billions of euros. If you don’t know what it’s going to cost you, it’s very difficult to say if a measure is good or not”, he sums up.

In a written published last day 2 in the scientific journal The Lancet Microbethe professor of health policy at the London School of Economics Michael Anderson puts data on these differences: from “independent research” that places them above 3,000 million euros to “industry-funded analysis” that reduces this amount below 1,000.

Given the uncertainties already mentioned, Anderson sees more problems for the TEE. One is that “the size of the reward” obtained by pharmaceutical companies would be the same in all cases without bearing any relation “to the clinical value of the new antibiotic.” Another, which does not ensure that the new antibiotic is accessible to the entire population, since “since it is a single reward or a single payment, there is a risk that [una vez cobrada] the company decides to launch the antibiotic only in the countries where it expects to make the most profits”.

The perspective of the pharmaceutical sector compared to that of the public system

For the pharmaceutical sector, on the other hand, the TEE would be a powerful stimulus that “could pave the way to find a permanent solution to encourage research and development of new antibiotics in the EU,” according to a recent statement from the Spanish employers’ association Farmaindustria.

The European Federation of Employers in the Sector (EFPIA) has commissioned two studies in the last three years to provide arguments to the European Commission in favor of the TEE. The first, dated December 2019, calculates that the annual cost of these incentives for public health systems it would be between 350 and 990 million euros, at a rate of two or three new antibiotics and annual bonuses that would extend the patents for a period of between nine months and one year. The second document, published last Septemberconcludes that “the benefits obtained will easily exceed the costs” if the gains in health, efficiency and research are taken into account.

Jorge Mestre-Ferrándiz, co-author of the first of the EFPIA studies and member of the board of directors of the Spanish chapter of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Health Outcomes (ISPOR), defends the potential of TEE. “We are at a time when we have to decide how we want to encourage the development of new antibiotics. There is already a consensus on the enormous problem of resistances. Now we have to consider the menu of options with which we can deal with it. We have to explore and analyze the benefits of each one and the available analyzes do not allow us to rule out TEE and in some cases suggest that it can be an efficient way to encourage research ”, he affirms.

Civil society entities, for their part, consider that other options should be pursued. “Estimates suggest that the bonds can be up to five times more expensive for public health systems than other alternatives. One of them is the so-called “Netflix subscription”, of which there are pilot tests in the United Kingdom and Sweden, for which governments pay a fixed amount for the availability of antibiotics and not for final consumption. Ways can also be explored to guarantee income to the sector, as has been done in the covid pandemic”, explains Rosa Castro, from the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), an NGO based in Brussels. which brings together associations of patients and health professionals, among others.

Jaime Manzano, an advocacy and research technician from the NGO Salud por Derecho, considers that “the Commission should explore measures based on a comprehensive approach with effective and coordinated governance from the public sector” that has “global access [a los tratamientos]affordability and rational use as fundamental axes”.

The Commission plans to present “in the coming months” a final proposal to the Member States, which must also be negotiated with the European Parliament. The incentives for the industry are part of a broad review of European medicines regulations that the Commission wants to carry out “drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure a regulatory system prepared for the future and resistant to crises”, details a spokesperson for the Commission.