While waiting for the definitive scheme, according to what emerges from the Automotive development table in which Stellantis, Anfia and the unions participate, here is what the 2024 incentives will be like: anyone who buys an electric car in 2024 will receive maxi help of up to 13,750 euros if has a family income of less than 30,000 euros and will scrap a car between Euro 0 and Euro 2. For those with a higher income the bonus will be 11,000 euros. This is foreseen by the new Ecobonus mechanism developed by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy,

A Prime Ministerial Decree (DPCM) is expected between January and February, in the meantime the 'old' incentives will be in force.

What madness is the incentive of 14 thousand euros

The main innovations envisaged are the significant strengthening of the level of incentives, especially for electric vehicles, the differentiation of contributions depending on the euro class of the scrapped car: the contribution is greater if a car between Euro 0 and Euro 2 is scrapped, the reintroduction of the increased contribution for families with low ISEE (in force only in 2022), the introduction of incentives for legal entities, with the exception of car dealers (previously the contribution was foreseen only for car sharing companies and was halved for car rental companies), the doubling of the contribution foreseen for taxis and NCC by the Asset Decree.

Those who don't have a car to scrap will have a contribution of 6,000 euros which rises to 7,500 with ISEE under 30,000 euros. Anyone who scraps a Euro 3 will have a discount of up to 12,500 euros based on their income. The same mechanism applies to plug-in hybrids, while for combustion cars (61-135 gram emissions range) the incentive will be between 1,500 and 3,000 euros and will only be triggered if it is scrapped (there will be no increases based on income).