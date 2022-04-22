The Government with 300 million euros of PNRR delivers incentives to produce electric buses. The Ministry of Economic Development starting from 12 noon on 26 Aprilopens the deadline for the submission of requests subsidies provided for the sector as part of the new Development Contracts that support the country’s strategic industrial chains.

Incentives for electric buses, to whom they are addressed

Incentives to produce electric buses will be granted to the companies that will present investment programs aimed at creating innovative and highly technological products. From sensors to digital systems, also integrated into the individual vehicle components, for continuous monitoring and predictive maintenance, assisted driving, fleet management, transport safety and bus-land dialogue, as well as development, standardization and the industrialization of recharging systems aimed at the production and diffusion of electric buses.

The government provides incentives to companies for the production of electric buses

The projects will also have to strengthen the development ofentire production chain of buses, also including those companies, small and medium and sized, which, although not directly part of the subsidized investment program, will contribute to its realization.

Electric bus incentives, how they work

The applications for concessions to apply for incentives for electric buses, they must be submitted to the National Agency for the attraction of investments and business development SpA – Invitaliamust have as their object the implementation of development programs concerning:

the optimization and production of electric traction systems;

the development and production of new bus architectures, with a view to migrating to electric power systems, lightening vehicles, digitizing vehicles and their components;

the creation and / or optimization of industrial supply chains for the production of components for motor vehicles for public transport and the development and industrialization of new IoT technologies applied to public transport, of sensors and digital systems, also integrated into the individual components of the vehicle, for continuous monitoring and predictive maintenance, assisted driving, fleet management, transport safety, bus-land dialogue;

the development, standardization and industrialization of recharging systems, as well as the development of technologies aimed at the production of systems for the “smart charging” of electric buses.

As of April 26, applications have been made to apply for incentives to produce electric buses

As part of the project documentation produced during the access phase, the proposing subjects must also highlight the possible existence of the following elements:

suitability of the program to contribute to the strengthening of the bus production chain, meaning the participation, as part of the overall development program, of several companies operating in the same supply chain or, in the case of development programs carried out by only one company, the presence of elements of integration with the production chain capable of producing positive effects, in terms of development and strengthening, also on the other actors of the same supply chain not participating in the development program, with particular reference to small and medium-sized enterprises ;

presence, within the overall development program, of research, development and innovation projects, connected and functional to productive investment, aimed at the development of interconnected solutions, also in the context of the bus-land dialogue;

evidence of the involvement of local administrations interested in the signing of agreements or memoranda of understanding aimed at developing new products and / or testing the results of research and development projects carried out as part of the development program.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 New Ecobonus car incentives

👉 All the updated news on incentives and Ecobonus

👉 Bus on fire

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK