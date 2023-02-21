The minimum paid marriage leave in China is three days, but provinces managed to set their own more generous perks starting in February.

China’s population declined last year for the first time in six decades, according to official data, in a turn expected to signal the start of a long period of decline.

Last year, China recorded the lowest birth rate ever, at 6.77 births per thousand people.

This decline is largely due to the “one child” policy imposed from 1980 to 2015 and the huge increase in education costs that discouraged many Chinese from having more than one child or none at all.

Northwestern province of Gansu and coal-producing Shanxi province are now given 30 days, while Shanghai is given 10 days, with only three days remaining in Sichuan, according to the newspaper.

“Extending marriage leave is one of the effective ways to increase the fertility rate,” said Yang Haiyang, dean of the Social Development Research Institute at Southwestern University of Finance and Economics.

“The extension of marriage leave is mainly done in some provinces and cities with relatively slow economic development,” Yang said, explaining that there is an urgent need to strengthen the workforce and stimulate consumption.

Yang noted that a host of other supportive policies are needed, including housing subsidies and paid paternity leave.