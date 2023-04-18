Clear message: “Our goal is to scrap all the most polluting vehicles, Euro 0,1,2,3 which are still circulating in our country. There are over 10 million, 25% of the circulating fleet. Incentives need to be better directed so that those who cannot yet afford it can scrap their old car and buy a more ecologically sustainable one. I am thinking of the less well-off classes”. With these words Adolfo Urso, minister of Made in Italy companies, has just unveiled the government’s plans in terms of mobility.

Times? When will this revolution take place? Here Urso froze the hopes of the poorest groups a little, explaining that “we have to wait for the comparison at the European level for the remodulation of resources, Pnrr, repower Eu, any cohesion funds. We want to present – he added – a complete project. I think it is important for the country to understand that the government has an industrial vision, which has been lacking for many years, and that every project fully responds to a strategy. We are determined over the next few weeks to put everything right. We are working to bring investments in supply into harmony with those in demand to ensure that incentives increasingly benefit national production, including related industries”.



An elegant way to reveal that we are not dealing with incentives for the purchase of electric cars but with aid for buying diesel or petrol cars, probably even used ones, as long as old and polluting cars are scrapped. A difficult project to carry out due to European constraints on the diffusion of non-zero-emission cars and the lack of funds. But on the other hand, our fleet is now an open-air junkyard: the average age of our cars has gone from 7.9 years in 2009 to 12 today. In detail, 26.2% of the 38.8 million cars on the road are pre-Euro 4, i.e. registered before 2006. Compared to these wrecks that pull bolts out of the muffler (other than emissions), anything is better.