The incentives for the purchase of new cars electric or low emission Euro 6D Temp in Piedmont, with 8 million euros available to “Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises having local operating units in the Region. In addition to citizens, the announcement, in force from November 22, 2021 to April 30, 2022) also applies to professionals.

Incentives for cars and vans in Piedmont

Regional incentives in Piedmont by providing bonuses for the purchase of new vehicles by private citizens and small and medium-sized enterprises. The contribution is paid for the purchase, also through leasing, from company vehicles (M1, M2, M3, N1, N2, N3) used for the transport of people or goods of at least environmental class EURO 6Dtemp.

pure electric:

hydrogen

hybrid (petrol / electric, Full Hybrid or Hybrid Plug In)

exclusive methane / LNG

Exclusive LPG,

petrol, methane or bifuel LPG (petrol / methane and petrol / LPG),

Vehicles do not benefit from the incentive diesel with diesel fuel, even when in the presence of other additional fuel (CNG, LPG or hydrogen).

To take advantage of the incentive in Piedmont, however, it is necessary to be scrapped an old company vehicle (M1, M2, M3, N1, N2, N3) for the transport of people or goods petrol up to Euro 3 / III included, petrol hybrids (petrol / methane or petrol / LPG) up to Euro 3 / III included and diesel up to Euro 5 / V included.

N2 = 3.5 – <7t N2 7 – <12 t N3 M2 M3 ELECTRIC 10,000 euros 15,000 euros 35,000 euros 15,000 euros 35,000 euros HYDROGEN 10,000 euros 15,000 euros 35,000 euros 15,000 euros 35,000 euros HYBRID (Full Hybrid or Hybrid Plug In) 8,000 euros 10,000 euros 25,000 euros 10,000 euros 25,000 euros METHANE and LPG (mono and bifuel) 8,000 euros 10,000 euros 25,000 euros 10,000 euros 25,000 euros MILD-HYBRID HYBRID 5,000 euros 8,000 euros 15,000 euros 8,000 euros 15,000 euros GAS 5,000 euros 8,000 euros 15,000 euros 8,000 euros 15,000 euros Incentives in Piedmont for company vehicles (N2, N3, M2 and M3)

Incentives for M1 vans in Piedmont

Limited to M1 category vehicles, the following categories can be purchased with incentives in Piedmont:

only if the power does not exceed 130 kW as indicated in point P.2 of the booklet for vehicles also equipped with a thermal engine;

as indicated in point P.2 of the booklet for vehicles also equipped with a thermal engine; -only if of power not exceeding 100 kW for vehicles equipped exclusively with electric motor, as indicated in point P.2 of the booklet.

Incentives for N1 and M1 vehicles in Piedmont

The vehicles purchased must be:

brand new, approved by the manufacturer and registered for the first and only time in Italy;

vehicles already registered so-called “0 km” if the first registration took place in Italy and the date is equal to or later than 21/10/2021.

N1 Euro 6 vehicle incentives in Piedmont

The incentive applies only to new and unused vehicles. Acquisition through is not admissible either rental in the short or long term.

Car incentives in Piedmont, how they work, given

There date of purchase detectable from the invoice and the registration date must be after the date of 21/10/2021. The certificate of scrapping of the replaced vehicle must have a date between 21/10/2021 and any date after the registration of the new vehicle of no more than 60 days.

In the case of financial leasing, expenses invoiced and receipted by the supplier of the goods to the leasing company are allowed. In order to benefit from the grant, the user company must exercise in advance, at the time of signing the financial leasing contract, which must be stipulated in date after 21/10/2021. The vehicles purchased must be owned by the company at least starting from 21/10/2021 and remain owned by the company for at least 3 years from the grant date.

They are excluded from the contribution purchases, proven by the relevant invoice, which do not show the discount of at least 12% on the list price of the basic model, net of any optional equipment, or alternatively only for pure electric vehicles of an amount equal to at least 2,000 euros (VAT included), applied by the seller.

To take advantage of the incentives, the purchase contract must be signed after 21 October 2021

The company must be up to date with the payment of the automobile tax and with theinsurance with regard to vehicles subject to scrapping.

Each company can submit up to ten grant applications under the Notice, corresponding to 10 vehicles purchased against ten company vehicles scrapped.

The beneficiary company undertakes to register all its company vehicles of an environmental class below Euro 5 / V for the service MOVE IN active in the Piedmont Region for at least 3 years from the grant date. For companies with large fleets, the beneficiaries undertake to register with MOVE IN at least 25 vehicles for each contribution granted, giving priority to vehicles with higher emissions, with greater annual mileage and class N.

Incentives for mopeds and electric motorcycles in Piedmont

Also i electric mopeds and motorcycles, which can also be purchased through leasing. To take advantage of the bonus they must fall into one of the following categories: L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, XM. The bonus is paid only with the scrapping of a 2- and 4-stroke moped or motorcycle for the transport of people with the following characteristics: mixture up to EURO 2 included, petrol up to EURO 2 included, diesel up to EURO 2 included.

Or after the scrapping of a company vehicle (M1, M2, M3, N1, N2, N3) for the transport of people or goods petrol up to Euro 3 / III included, petrol hybrids (petrol / methane or petrol / LPG) up to Euro 3 / III included and diesel up to at Euro 5 / V included.

Incentives in Piedmont also for the purchase of bicycles

Each beneficiary can present up to 10 questions contribution from the tender, corresponding to 10 mopeds or motorcycles purchased against 10 mopeds / motorcycles / scrapped vehicles.

Electric moped (L1e, L2e): 2,000 euros

Electric motorcycle (L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e and XM): 4,000 euros

Pedal-assisted bicycle: 500 euros

Cargo bicycle or cargo tricycle, similar to a velocipide: 750 euros

Cargo bicycle or cargo tricycle with pedal assistance, similar to a velocipide: 1,000 euros

