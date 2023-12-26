When we talk about the sales crisis in Italy there is a topic that, incredibly, is always ignored. And it is that of the wrong incentives, of the crazy way our government has of helping the sector. Just one figure for everyone: at the end of the year, 72.5% of the allocated funds will be advanced. In fact, it is absolutely necessary to correct the current incentive scheme for the 0-60 g/km ranges, which is not working at all. Furthermore, it would be essential to include all legal entities in the aid, perhaps restoring the full amount of the bonus. But nothing is done. And the first signs of sales in Europe are worrying: in November, registrations recorded a paltry +6%. It means that after 16 months of consecutive double-digit growth the slowdown begins. Not only that: the balance of the first 11 months of the year, with a total of 11.799 million registrations compared to January-November 2022, is +15.6% (but compared to 2019 the balance is still negative at -10.8%) .

And the electric car situation is worrying. According to a study by Unrae, the national union representing foreign motor vehicles, Italy is the one growing the most among the five major markets, both in November and over the 11 months. In November our country recorded +16.2%, France +14%, the United Kingdom +9.5%, Spain +7%, while Germany recorded -5.7%. In the 11 months, Italy recorded +20%, the United Kingdom +18.6%, Spain +17.3%, France +16.2% and Germany +11.4%.

Therefore, by volume of registrations, Italy holds fourth place among the five largest markets, both in November and in the 11 months. But at the same time, our country continues to occupy the last place among the major markets in the electric car market, both in the month and in the 11 months. “The data – explains the general director of UNRAE, Andrea Cardinali – show Italy's delay in the energy transition programme. And we cannot only appeal to the undeniable income problems of our country, considering that the United Kingdom, with a GDP per capita at purchasing power parity in line with that of Italy, has a four times higher drinking percentage. But above all – concludes Cardinali – even countries with per capita GDP at purchasing power parity well below ours have a higher BEV share: this is the case of Portugal with BEV at 17%, Romania at 10.6%, Slovenia at 8.5%, of Lithuania at 7.3%”.