The perfect storm for the automotive world is starting to take shape. First the market paralysis with the incentives announced in December and (probably?) only coming into force in mid-March. Then, the global duel between the Government and Stellantis which could – even – lead to shifting incentives (we are talking about 5.4 billion between now and 2028), from consumption to production. To be clear, a maneuver that no longer finances those who want to buy a car, but those industrialists who produce in Italy, who grow the GDP and create jobs. If this were the case it would be the definitive end because already in the month of January, albeit with growing numbers due to the registrations of cars sold in December, we had proof of the imminent collapse: the registrations of cars “on tap”, plug-in hybrids and electricity (those that should benefit from the incentives) sank to a market share of 4.9%, the lowest since January 2021. At the same time, the process of reducing CO2 emissions was interrupted, which in January recorded a increase of 2.2% to 123 g/Km, a level not seen since April 2021.

The dealers? Desperate. Everything is at a standstill: “The incentives arrive with a long delay – explains Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, president of Federauto, an industry association – given that we had requested the provision for over a year and now with all the problems connected to the time lag between the 'announcement policy' and the actual operation of the measures is impacting purchase orders. While waiting for the new and higher contributions, indecision and confusion are growing frantically among customers who decide to postpone the purchases of new vehicles, in particular electric and plug-in ones, to have a clearer and more definitive picture before evaluate the opportunity of a replacement”. On the other hand, how can you buy an electric car today knowing that tomorrow (no one knows when) you could have it with almost 14 thousand euros discount?