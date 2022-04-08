After weeks, even months, of requests that seemed to go unheeded, the government has finally decided to launch new incentives to the purchase of new zero- and low-emission cars. A godsend for the automotive sector, which has spent very difficult months as evidently could be seen from the numbers that have arrived from the market in this last period: the decrease in registrations has been constant and has not spared any months, for this reason the associations have never wasted time in clamoring for the return of incentives, which last year had contributed decisively to the restart of the four-wheeler sector.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains this morning on newsstands, the sector must restart from 3,000 and 2,000 euros, plus another 2,000 in case of scrapping, of state subsidies reserved respectively for car electric and plug-in hybrid, but also from 2,000, and in this case the scrapping is necessary, for the new generation endothermic, with low environmental impact also because they are often hybridized with electric motors, which continue to represent most of the market in our country. The new incentive system will cost the state coffers 650 million euros per year for three yearsas part of an 8.7 billion package allocated until 2030.

“In a country like Italy, where 4 out of 10 cars in circulation have emissions from Euro 0 to Euro 3, it is important because it opens the way to progressive replacement of an outdated car fleet – reads the newspaper – The state incentives, announced for months and never put into practice, have been made available thanks to the signing arrived two days ago by Prime Minister Draghi on the Dpcm that authorizes them, unlocking (hopefully) a market that has limped not a little while waiting for them. : almost -29.7% in March and -24.4% in the first quarter of the year. A market that, among other things, pays storm perfect situation of the disastrous situation between the aftermath of the pandemic, the semiconductor crisis, stagflation and the war in Ukraine ”.