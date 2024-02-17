Increase car production in Italy. This is the objective of the new incentive program which will be renewed for 2024 with a revised system with the aim of also giving a boost to factories in our country. This aim was underlined by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso who returned to the topic of the ecobonus and state incentives for the purchase of cars with low environmental impact.

Incentives for new investments

“The car incentives are planned to focus mainly on vehicles that can be produced in our country”said Urso during his speech on Rai Radio 1. “In Europe we managed to get the Euro 7 regulation changed, Stellantis' main request for investing in Italy. We expect significant increases in domestic car production.”

No State in Stellantis

The minister then focused on Stellantis, with the tensions between the Government and the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA which had worsened in recent weeks and which now seem to have eased after Carlos Tavares' words on the production of the Italian factories: “There has been a reduction in production capacity over the last ten years. But just yesterday, Tavares said that he could change Stellantis' plans, to reach 1 million vehicles produced in Italy in the next few years.” Final comment then on a possible entry of the State into Stellantis, similarly to the position of France which holds a share within the group: “Today, as it stands, it is off the agenda. If the company were to say 'we need Italian participation', a debate would open. But today that is not the case.”