Time to shake up the car market in Italy. They come back incentives, with a delay of a few months that made 2021 end and start this 2022 with a minus sign. However, the new concessions for the purchase of low-emission cars have finally become a reality, with 615 million euros to buy electric, hybrid but also endothermic. As regards the former, which fall within the 0-20 g / km range, 220 million per year have been allocated (235 in 2023, 245 in 2024) with an eco-bonus equal to 3,000 euros plus any 2,000 scrapping for cars with a price list up to € 35,000 excluding VAT and IPT.

At the moment there are several interesting electric cars on the market that can be purchased with the maximum relief that is 6,000 (always after scrapping). Starting from queen of the EV market in Italy, the electric Fiat 500. The list price starts from 27,000 euros to which the concessions provided by the eco-bonus must be subtracted. With the incentives you can thus have a city car with an autonomy close to 300 km, with an attractive design, particularly suitable for traveling around the city. If, on the other hand, you want to stay under 20,000 euros, you have to move towards the Renault Twingo: one of the best sellers of the Losanga, the small battery-powered Frenchie has a price list that starts from 22,750 euros and which thus allows you to get to € 17,750 if you get rid of a car up to € 4 with at least 10 years of age. In this case the range of travel with a single recharge reaches about 200 km but the recharge speed guarantees frequent use and few waiting times.

We close the top 3 of the possible purchases of electric cars with the maximum incentives with the Dacia Spring, authentic revelation of these months. The first EV of the Romanian brand is grinding registrations all over Europe, in line with the goal of democratizing sustainable mobility thanks to an essential but extremely advantageous offer. Here we start from 20,650 euros as a base price, reaching 15,650 euros in case of scrapping.