Bookings for the 2022 incentives for the purchase of low-emission cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles will start on Wednesday 25 May. From 10 am the platform is activated ecobonus.mise.gov.it on which dealers can book incentives. The discount for the buyer ranges from 5 thousand euros for electric cars to 2 thousand euros for full hybrid, mild hybrid and small-displacement thermal cars.

The million euros available this year are 650. In detail, 220 million euros are destined for cars in the 0-20 range (electric); 225 million euros for those in the 21-60 range (plug-in hybrids); 170 million euros for the one in the 61-135 range (hybrid, petrol and diesel with low emissions). For motorcycles and mopeds, on the other hand, 10 million are allocated for non-electric vehicles and 15 million for electric ones, while 10 million euros are allocated to commercial vehicles.

click day and the deliveries node

–

For the first day of activity of the Mise platform it is easy to imagine a real click day, considering that the contracts stipulated from May 16 onwards are valid, i.e. after publication in the Official Gazette of the decree of 6 April 2022. An important thing to keep in mind is that access to the incentive, therefore to the discount, is linked to the fact that the booked vehicle is delivered within 180 days, ie six months. A difficult condition, often impossible, given the production difficulties, especially of car brands, in the supply of semiconductors and raw materials, which causes a production slowdown. The Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti spoke of a corrective with an extension to this limit which, however, is not currently in force.