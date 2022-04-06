Mario Draghi signed the Dpcm relating to ecobonus for the purchase of new cars in 2022 and beyond. After a long negotiation between the governing parties, the President of the Council of Ministers has finally started the process that will lead, after publication in the Official Gazette, to the effective entry into force of the decree.

Total figures

700 million will be allocated a year between 2022 and 2030, therefore over a much longer period than initially estimated. From 2023 this incentive money will be 70% of the total deployed, as the remainder will annually go to support the auto industry to carry out the electric transition.

Breakdown by emissions

The available money will be divided in relation to carbon dioxide emissions. The pattern is very clear: electric and plug-in cars will be favored. In the future, however, the figures may be reshaped, depending on the market situation.

– Electric cars (0-20 g / km range): 250 million per year

– Hybrid cars (21-60 g / km range): 250 million per year

– Other (61-135 g / km range): 170 million per year

– Electric mopeds and motorcycles: 30 million per year

Individual contributions

Once at the dealership, motorists will be able to ask to start the procedure for the state grant, and will receive a ‘discount’ of up to 6 thousand euros as a maximum ceiling, depending on whether or not there is a car to be scrapped.

– Electric cars (0-20 g / km range): € 4,000 plus any 2,000 scrapping

– Hybrid cars (21-60 g / km range): € 2,000 plus any 2,000 scrapping

– Other (61-135 g / km range): 2,000 euros only with the scrapping of a car included in the classes between Euro 0 and Euro 5.

The vehicle delivered for scrapping must in any case always be of a class lower than Euro 6 and in the name of the requesting motorist or one of the cohabiting family members for at least 12 months, according to the date of purchase resulting from the family status.

Spending ceilings

One of the novelties is the presence of a maximum spending limit for the new vehicle, depending on the list price. Therefore not all cars sold in Italy will be able to obtain the advantage of state incentives. The rule will favor all non-premium car brands in this regard. And in a way the logic of the Decree appears very clear: if you have enough money to buy a Mercedes, you don’t need to get help. Here are the maximum prices of cars that can be purchased through incentives. The price means accessories included, but excluding VAT, Ipt and putting on the road.

– Electric cars (0-20 g / km range): 35,000 euros

– Hybrid cars (21-60 g / km range): 35,000 euros

– Other (61-135 g / km range): 45,000 euros

Who can receive the incentives

Only natural persons (with ownership bond for at least 12 months) and car sharing companies (with fleet maintenance for at least 24 months) will be able to receive incentives. Among other things, a share of only 5% of the total funds envisaged is envisaged for car sharing companies.