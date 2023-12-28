Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/28/2023 – 18:49

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, announced this Thursday (28) that the Ministry of Finance transferred R$ 6.1 billion to the fund that will pay for the Savings to Incentive for Permanence and School Completion for Public High School Students, called of Nesting Egg. Authorization for the transfer of the amount was published in the Official Gazette of the Unionthis Thursday (28).

In a video released on social media, the minister celebrated the transfer of the amount at the end of the year. “The high school nest egg is coming and it’s already in the account. We have just transferred R$6.1 billion to the fund that will cover savings to encourage retention and completion for the most vulnerable high school students”, declared the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana.

The announcement by the Minister of Education was made after a meeting with the Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, at the Ministry of Education, this morning. “We’re going to start next year with the program called Pé-de-Meia. It will be the savings for the young high school student. The idea is to start with the first, second and third years”, plans Camilo Santana.

Students

The minister points out that less than half of students in situations of economic and social vulnerability manage to earn a high school diploma, which justifies federal investment in these young people. “Pe-de-Meia arrives to guarantee more opportunities for our youth and from now on in 2024. These are resources to combat school dropout and dropout rates at this very important stage for our young Brazilians”.

The 2019 National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) – Education by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed that more than half of people aged 25 or over did not complete secondary education in Brazil. Among young people aged 18 to 24, almost 75% were late or abandoned their studies, with 11.0% being late and 63.5% not attending school and having not completed compulsory education.

Therefore, the financial-educational incentive, in the form of savings, for students enrolled in secondary education is aimed at students enrolled in secondary education in public schools and registered in the federal government's Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico).

Savings

The federal government's savings allocated to these young people are provided for in provisional measure No. 1,198, which, in addition to encouraging retention by reducing school dropouts, also aims to increase the completion of secondary education by more young people; democratize this public’s access to secondary education; reduce the effects of social, racial and gender inequalities in society; contribute to social inclusion through education; and stimulate social mobility.

Students' access to the benefit deposited in savings is conditional on the student's attendance of at least 80% of teaching hours; approval at the end of each year; enrollment in the next grade, when a student in the first or second year of high school; participation in the tests of the Basic Education Assessment System (Saeb) and the National High School Exam (Enem), for those enrolled in the last year of high school.

Savings from incentive to stay and complete school will not be considered for the purposes of calculating family income for access to other socio-welfare benefits, such as the Bolsa Família program.

In December, the National Congress approved the bill (PL) that creates the program's scholarship and the document has already been sent for approval by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The amount of aid per student and the scope will still be defined by the federal government.