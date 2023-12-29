The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, announced this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) that the Ministry of Finance transferred R$ 6.1 billion to the fund that will pay for the Savings to Incentive for Permanence and School Completion for Public High School Students, nicknamed Pé-de -Half. Authorization for the transfer of the amount was published in Official Diary of the Union.

In a video released on social media, the minister celebrated the transfer of the amount at the end of the year. “The high school nest egg is coming and it’s already in the account. We have just transferred R$6.1 billion to the fund that will cover savings to encourage retention and completion for the most vulnerable high school students”declared the minister.

The announcement was made after a meeting with the vice president, Geraldo Alckminat the Ministry of Education. “The idea is to start with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year”said Camilo Santana.

Students

The minister indicates that less than half of students in situations of economic and social vulnerability manage to earn a high school diploma, which justifies federal investment in these young people.

The PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) – Education 2019 from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicated that more than half of people aged 25 or over did not complete secondary education in Brazil. Among young people aged 18 to 24, almost 75% were late or abandoned their studies, with 11.0% being late and 63.5% not attending school and having not completed compulsory education.

Therefore, the financial-educational incentive, in the form of savings, for students enrolled in secondary education is aimed at students enrolled in secondary education in public schools and registered in the federal government's CadÚnico (Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais).

Savings

The federal government's savings destined for these young people are provided for in provisional measure 1,198, which, in addition to encouraging retention by reducing school dropouts, also aims to increase the completion of secondary education by more young people; democratize this public’s access to secondary education; reduce the effects of social, racial and gender inequalities in society; contribute to social inclusion through education; and stimulate social mobility.

Students' access to the benefit deposited in savings is conditional on the student's attendance of at least 80% of teaching hours; approval at the end of each year; enrollment in the next grade, when a student in the first or second year of high school; participation in the Saeb (Basic Education Assessment System) and Enem (National High School Exam) tests, for those enrolled in the last year of high school.

Savings from incentive to stay and complete school will not be considered for the purposes of calculating family income for access to other social assistance benefits, such as the Bolsa Família program.

In December, the National Congress approved the bill (PL) that creates the program's scholarship and the document has already been sent for approval by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The amount of aid per student and the scope will still be defined by the federal government.

With information from Brazil Agency.