Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday, April 25, the launch of an incentive program for Muscovites over 60 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Starting from Tuesday, April 27, residents of the city over 60 years old who have a Moscow compulsory medical insurance policy (compulsory medical insurance – Ed.) And who have received the first vaccination against coronavirus can receive a gift card with a face value of 1000 points (rubles) or a promotional code for a similar amount,” – he said in my blog…

The cards, according to the published information, will be issued at city polyclinics and other vaccination points.

In order to receive a promo code, citizens need to register on the website ag-vmeste.ru… It is specified that registration will be open on April 27. After that, the funds can be spent on goods and services of everyday demand in shops, pharmacies and cafes.

Sobyanin also said that in Moscow about 400 thousand elderly citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

The mayor of the capital noted that at the moment a sufficient amount, which will allow the launch of the program, has already been collected.

In addition, the Million Prizes program will help support older people as well as stimulate consumer demand. This will enable businesses to quickly cope with the consequences of the pandemic.

And most importantly, the acceleration of vaccination will save thousands of human lives, the mayor summed up.

Earlier, on April 20, Sobyanin spoke about stimulating vaccination among the elderly, since COVID-19 is the most dangerous for them. The Mayor was offered the implementation of the program by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Moscow.

On April 15, Sobyanin said that the number of Muscovites who received the first component of the vaccination against coronavirus infection exceeded 1 million people. While more than 820 thousand residents of the capital have fully completed vaccination.