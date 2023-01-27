Mexico City.- Sandra Cuevas Nieves Mayor of Cuauhtémoc, addressed the press and her work team after the Comptroller General of the government of Mexico City, will find propaganda contrary to the head of government Claudia Sehinbaum at the offices of the Directorate of Social Development of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, this Thursday afternoon.

Ruffled boxes where the face of the head of government of CDMX appears accompanied by text that point out some of the problems of the city during the administration of the morenista, were exposed by the authoritiesthus justifying the irruption of the elements of the Comptroller’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office in the Social Development facilities in Cuauhtémoc.

Outside the offices occupied by the capital authorities, caves He summoned his work team and the media to evaluate what happened.

He assured that, regardless of what was found, the deprivation of liberty of his collaborators was, by all accounts, illegal.

“The comptroller, locked up all my people and they have them detained. They can’t do it, they don’t have any notification, they are legally committing a crime“said the mayor.

Regarding the material found, Sandra Cuevas recognized that they are flyers that are regularly distributed around the city.

“Those packages are the flyers we fly every day.”

Initially, when the comptroller showed the cameras one of the flyers found, the mayoress responded emphatically, assuring that those had been brought by the Comptroller.

The spirits are already lit Cuevas Nieves addressed his work team directly to whom he called to close ranks, not to be intimidated, not to fall for provocations and get to work.

“We are not going to stop work. If those offices want to eat them, let them eat them, because I am going to eat Mexico City! We are going to work, you know that nothing trembles us nor does anyone fear us.

Who scares us? Nobody! What are we here for? To work! Whose mother are we going to break? To Claudia!”

With these words, the mayoress withdrew from the offices and ordered her people to follow her and not get involved with the authorities present.