After Corona cases in his meat factory, entrepreneur Clemens Tönnies was criticized. Now an attack on his private property was barely prevented.

In Rheda-Wiedenbrück is at the property of Meat manufacturer Clemens Tönnies a possible one Incendiary device found.

is at the property of a possible one found. The Confession letter contains Quotes the earlier RAF terrorist Ulrike Meinhof .

contains the earlier . Now the determined Attorney General.

Karlsruhe / Rheda-Wiedenbrück – After in the driveway to the private villa of the controversial because of the working and slaughter conditions in his company Meat entrepreneur Clemens Tönnies in Rheda-Wiedenbrück on Thursday a possible Incendiary device was found, the case now occupies them Attorney General.

The authority confirmed that Westphalia sheet, the existence Threatening letters with a presumed extremist background at the Tönnies battle company and one that Investigations have taken over. In its report, the newspaper refers to the spokesman for the Attorney General in Karlsruhe, Markus Schmitt.

Arson attack on Tönnies villa: Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office examines RAF connections

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office therefore suspects that an arson attack was planned on the private property of the company boss Tönnies, whose company recently defended itself aggressively against allegations. There, on Thursday night, unknown persons had parked containers with liquid and lighter, as a local police spokesman announced.

According to image it says in the letter of confession: “Hurray, hurray, Clemens at the villa was on fire.” Accordingly, two left-wing extremist groups named “Westphalian Animal Liberation Front” and “Revolutionary Action Cells” (RAZ) responsibility for the action. Both groups speak of a joint action against CEO Tönnies out of solidarity for the “Shut Down Pig System” campaign.

Since writing the radical animal rights activist even the former RAF terrorist Ulrike Meinhof quoted, the Attorney General has now intervened. He is investigating a suspected link to the left-wing extremist terrorist group “Red Army Faction” (RAF).

Clemens Tönnies: Group is well known from letters of confession

The groups also dedicate their deed in the letter to former RAF members. They “call for a fundamental social change towards a society in which the exploitation, oppression and social exclusion of all people such as animals and the destruction of the natural foundations of life are eliminated,” it says.

The “Revolutionary Action Cells” had already attracted attention in the past through several arson attacks. Among other things, the group is responsible for an attack on the Federal Administration Office in Berlin in 2010 and an explosives attack on the Göttingen district court a year later.

The Tönnies Group was in the wake of Corona pandemic* repeatedly in the focus of great criticism. There were too many in the operation of the former chairman of the supervisory board of the Bundesliga soccer club Schalke 04 Contagion with the coronavirus* came. (kh)