The Association of Professional Tennis Players (PTPA) leading Novak Djokovic has opined hard on the agreement between the World Anti -Doping Agency (AMA) and Jannik Sinner, world number one. The Italian tennis player has been suspended only until May 4 despite the fact that the AMA herself had requested a penalty of one to two years after Sinner had positively had a prohibited substance.

The transalpine will miss the 1000 Masters Tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami in March, and Montecarlo and Madrid in April, but no Grand Slam. With 2,000 advantage points over Alexander Zverev (2nd) and more than 4,000 with Carlos Alcaraz (3rd) he could keep number 1 despite his sanction.

The decision of the AMA has caused numerous criticisms in the world of tennis, but few as resounding as that of the PTPA:

«It doesn’t matter who you support, several things are clear now. The ‘system’ is not a system. It is a club. The alleged case discretion is, in fact, simply a facade for personalized agreements, unfair treatment and inconsistent failures. It is not just the different results for different players. It is the lack of transparency. The lack of processes. The lack of coherence. The lack of credibility in the alphabet of agencies in charge of regulating our sports and athletes. The lack of commitment of ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, Itia and Wada to reform and create a fair and transparent system in the future. This procedure is unacceptable for all athletes and shows a deep lack of respect for each sport and their fans. It is time of change. And we are going to change it ».