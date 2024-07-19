Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 10:09

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) slowed to 0.53% in the second preview of July, after registering an increase of 1.05% in the same reading of the previous month, within the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M). The information was given this Friday, 19, by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

There was a cooling in the three index openings: Materials and equipment (0.41% to 0.33%); Services (0.45% to 0.14%); Labor (1.98% to 0.85%).

Influences

The greatest downward pressures on the INCC-M in the second preview for July came from common Portland cement (-0.05% to -0.58%); PVC conduits (-0.38% to -0.41%); ceramic blocks (-0.02% to -0.26%); hoses and hose boxes (0.23% to -0.40%) and welded steel mesh for concrete (-1.22% to -0.41%).

At the other end, the index rose for bricklayers (1.49% to 1.47%); electricians (1.69% to 1.31%); firefighters (1.37% to 1.31%); concrete block workers (1.17% to 0.78%) and engineers (2.0% to 0.77%).