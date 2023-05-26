Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/26/2023 – 8:45 am

Share



The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) accelerated to 0.40% in May, compared to a high of 0.23% in April, informed this Friday, 26, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The accumulated rate in 12 months of the indicator changed from 7.48% to 6.32%. The acceleration of the INCC-M was driven by the Labor force component, which was 0.75%, compared to 0.23% in April.

On the other hand, there was cooling in Materials, Equipment and Services (0.23% to 0.06%). In this group, the item Materials and Equipment had deflation of 0.06%, after high of 0.14% in the previous reading, driven by materials for installation (1.74% to -0.23%). The change in Services changed from 0.65% to 0.64% in May, with emphasis on ready meals at the workplace (1.47% to 0.49%).

Influences/

The main upward influences on the May INCC-M were servant (0.10% to 1.18%); specialized assistant (0.25% to 0.51%); carpenter (0.29% to 1.00%); transport voucher (0.00% to 4.49%) and firefighter (0.33% to 1.11%).

On the other hand, items of carbon steel rebars and wires pulled down the result (-2.49% to -0.74%); metals for hydraulic installations (0.90% to -0.49%); PVA-based paint (-0.19% to -1.39%); ceramic tiles for coating (-0.89% to -1.28%) and sinks, basins and sanitary ware (0.58% to -0.83%).

Capitals

Four of the seven capitals surveyed by the FGV in May showed an increase in their INCC-M change rates: São Paulo (0.04% to 0.77%); Belo Horizonte (0.09% to 0.26%); Rio de Janeiro (0.12% to 0.21%) and Recife (-0.04% to 0.01%).

On the other hand, Salvador (1.15% to -0.03%); Porto Alegre (0.49% to -0.01%) and Brasília (0.30% to 0.17%) presented a decrease in their rates of change.























