Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 8:49 am

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) accelerated to 0.22% in the second preview of August, after 0.03% in the same reading of July, informed this Monday, 21, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) . In openings, there was acceleration of Materials and Equipment (-0.16% to -0.15%), Services (0.22% to 0.34%) and Labor (0.26% to 0.69%) .

The greatest upward pressure on the INCC-M in the second preview of August came from electricians (0.68% to 1.85%), masons (0.28% to 0.41%) and engineers (0.16% to 1.05%), along with foreman (0.04% to 0.95%) and foreman (0.21% to 0.70%).

The greatest downward pressures came from common portland cement (-0.32% to -2.58%), aluminum frames (-0.06% to -0.97%) and carbon steel rebars and wires (-0.87% to -0.32%), followed by PVC pipes and fittings (-0.79% to -0.76%) and electrical conductors (-0.69% to -1.30%) .