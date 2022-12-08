Incastrati streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

This evening, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the second episode (evening) of Incastrati, an Italian TV series from 2022, written and directed by the Sicilian comedy duo Ficarra and Picone, will be broadcast. The series was released on the Netflix streaming platform last January and now arrives free-to-air. Where to see Stranded on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Wednesday 7 December 2022 and Thursday 8 December 2022 at 21.40 on Canale 5.

Get stuck live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Cast

We have seen where to see Incastrati on TV and live streaming, but what is the complete cast of the Ficarra and Picone TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: