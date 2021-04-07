Incapacity for work Depression took fewer public sector workers to disability pension: “The growing trend now seems to have turned for the better”

Musculoskeletal disorders remained the most common cause of disability pension.

For mental health reasons The increase in the number of disability pensions that have begun has been reversed in the public sector, informs the municipal and state pension insurance company Keva. In 2020, 1,706 people retired from the public sector for mental health reasons.

The most common single diagnoses are depression and recurrent depression, which caused some 1,200 people to retire in the public sector last year.

The number of disability pensions that have started due to mental health has been increasing in recent years. For this reason, an average of 100 more people retired in 2018 and 2019 than in the previous year.

The youngest age groups have seen the largest decline. According to Keva, depression-based disability pensions are mostly fixed-term.

“It is gratifying that the growing trend now seems to have turned for the better, downward,” Keva’s Retirement Director Merja Paananen says in a press release.

Mental health and musculoskeletal disorders are the most common grounds for disability retirement for state, municipal and church employees, of whom about 5,500 people retired last year.

Mental health disorders accounted for 31 per cent of disability pensions that started in the public sector and for musculoskeletal disorders for 35 per cent. Due to musculoskeletal disorders, 1,911 people remained on disability pension. In previous years, the number has been over 2,000.

Last year For the first time, mental health reasons became the most common cause of disability pension in Finland. In the past, the most common reason for retiring on disability has been musculoskeletal disorders.

Read more: Depression is leading more and more people in their forties to retire – many also ended up in disability pensions because of the active model, says the researcher

Last year’s data on disability pensions for workers in all sectors will be released later in April.