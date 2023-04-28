She strikes a chord on her guitar and sings: If everything falls away, where is my voice? Geertje Jorritsma (39) from Utrecht has lung covid, and therefore no longer works. Quitting work is more than losing a job, she says – it feels like a loss of identity. “How do I still contribute? How do I still develop?”

She found the answer to the latter in singing and guitar lessons, among other things. She wrote a song about her illness: ‘Don’t let me down’. The song expresses the daily struggle of people with lung covid.

Where is my limit, when in the red? How long is my recovery?

There the days go by, quiet and alone, quiet for me

Where does space come again? This is what it is, but I want more

Job loss can make people feel left out of society. Nobody knows exactly how many lung covid patients there are in the Netherlands. It is known that more than 100,000 people have been sick at home for more than a year with long-term corona complaints. This cost employers in the Netherlands more than 8 billion euros annually, calculated the NOS based on research by the UMC Groningen.

Geertje Jorritsma wrote a song about her illness: ‘Don’t let me down’

Photo Saskia van den Boom Geertje Jorritsma has been making and writing music since she had lung covid.

Photos Saskia van den Boom

Anyone who earns less than 65 percent of their previous income after two years of illness can apply for disability benefit under the Work and Income according to Labor Capacity Act (WIA). After two years of illness, an employer can dismiss the employee. Since February last year it has been possible to apply for a WIA benefit with long-term covid complaints. The UWV pays a maximum of 70 percent of the previous income.

Last year, more than 2,600 lung covid patients submitted such a WIA application, more than 80 percent were also granted. This is much more common than with other conditions. The majority of people with serious long-term corona complaints who apply for a WIA benefit from the UWV will eventually be declared unfit for work, the benefits agency expects.

NRC spoke to lung covid patients who are still unable or barely able to work after two years of illness. What does the job loss do to them, and how do they give meaning to their lives again?

Valuation

When Geertje Jorritsma reached the limit of two years of illness, it felt “as if a ribbon was being cut” between her and “the Geertje that I was”. She worked at Rijkswaterstaat as a learning & development consultant. She misses the satisfaction that her work brought. “You are appreciated at work. I used to not really notice it, but now I miss it when someone says to me: hey, well done.”

I miss someone saying to me, hey, good job Geertje Jorritsma

She has been home for two and a half years now. A few weeks after her corona infection, she tried to go back to work, but it went “completely wrong”. “I sat behind my laptop for half an hour and everything became blurry. I got a headache, ringing in my ears and pressure on my eyes.” From that moment on, she handed over all her work duties to colleagues.

Now she lives “very limited”: every hour she has to rest for twenty minutes. “On a good day I can lie on the couch in silence. On a bad day I really have to go to bed for those twenty minutes. And then I often also need a good afternoon nap.” If she rests too little, then her energy will be “in the red”, as the rehabilitation doctor calls it. “That then bothered me for a few weeks.”

Read also: How many lung covid patients are there? No doctor knows



The course of the disease with lung covid can be erratic. Sometimes people get a revival, which makes it seem like they can go back to work. But such an upturn is not infrequently followed by a setback. That makes it difficult for employers, says Rob Witjes, labor market expert at the UWV. “It is quite different from an employee who has fallen off the ski slope and has a broken leg. The healing process of lung covid cannot yet be predicted.”

And that is problematic, says Witjes, given the already very tight labor market. In addition, the group of people who are unfit for work due to lung covid is relatively largest in sectors such as healthcare and education. “And that is precisely where the shortage is structurally very large and many people will be needed in the future.”

Dress while seated

Geke de Jong (61) worked at an Albert Heijn in Houten until more than two years ago, and for a total of 38 years at various branches of the supermarket. “As a widow, I raised two children alone, walked long distances. I did everything.”

But since De Jong got corona, she “actually doesn’t do much anymore”. Nowadays her days consist of getting dressed while sitting and brushing teeth, puffing, rinsing and nebulizing (taking medication through a mouth mask with mist). And a few small laps around her apartment complex with her dog Niyah. “At a very leisurely pace. The doctor is happy that I have my dog: it is a good exercise that I do automatically. Fortunately, she only weighs three and a half kilograms – with a labrador on a leash, it wouldn’t work.” De Jong has a creative mind, she says, which means that her hobbies of crocheting and embroidery are very useful “to take your mind off things”.

Since Geke de Jong (61) got corona, she “actually doesn’t do much anymore”.

Photo Saskia van den Boom Nowadays, Geke de Jong’s days consist of getting dressed while sitting and brushing his teeth, puffing, rinsing and nebulizing (taking medication through a mouth mask with mist).

Photo Saskia van den Boom Geke de Jong.

Photo Saskia van den Boom Since Geke de Jong (61) got corona, she “actually doesn’t do much anymore”.

Photos Saskia van den Boom

The UWV declared De Jong completely unfit for work. The chances of her ever being able to work again are nil. “I am happy that I will never work again. I am already 61 and have worked for a long time. But that has been a process.” She especially missed the social contacts in the beginning, in the store you have access all day long. “You lost that. And my own social circle has already shrunk during the lockdowns.”

Waiting list

Joris van Caulil (44) from Berkel-Enschot is still on the waiting list at the UWV for his WIA examination. He should have been examined last February, but was told he would be called back for an appointment. “Actually, applications are assessed within eight weeks. I was already told that this would not work because of the long waiting list.” The UWV recently reported that backlogs in the WIA assessments have increased considerably last year. This is partly due to a shortage of doctors.

The waiting makes Van Caulil restless. “You want to have perspective, to know where you stand. That gives me a bit of security and can help me accept my situation.” Although he personally has some difficulty with that word, ‘acceptance’. “That sounds like I’m going to put up with it. I don’t want that, never. My psychologist said: then make sure you tolerate it. So I do – I endure that I can do little now. In that sense, long covid has made me more resigned than I used to be. It takes too much energy for me to worry.”

I thought the doctors would make me better. But I soon found out that the main thing they could teach me was how to deal with the situation George of Caulil

Van Caulil did try to get back to work at a certain point, at the company where he had just started his second annual contract as commercial director. “I felt a lot of responsibility, but could work a maximum of three hours a week. And that turned out to be too much. In the end, it was decided not to renew my contract.”

With good courage, Van Caulil started a rehabilitation process. “I went there thinking that the doctors would make me better. But I soon found out that the main thing they could teach me was how to deal with the situation. I was fighting for the old Joris, but he will not come back.”

Stopping work means looking for other ways of giving meaning. De Jong now likes to crochet cuddly toys and paints a lot. Van Caulil does voluntary work at patient association Postcovid NL. Jorritsma makes music. “Three years ago I never thought I would write a song,” she says. “I used to like going to festivals and concerts. Now I have learned to enjoy in other ways.”