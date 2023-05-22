We are all born dependent. A dependency relationship begins and is fed by a cycle of need where one of the parties, the child, needs the other, the parent, to get ahead and survive. But it doesn’t always work both ways and one of the parents may also want or want them to need it: is this the cause of an unhealthy dependency? “The dependence of children on their parents is something natural and evolutionary, given that humans are born completely dependent,” explains Joan Rullan Pou, psychologist at Actival Psychologists. In addition, he adds that for a correct psychological development it is necessary not only to cover basic biological needs, but also to create secure bonds that are built through care and attention to the emotional needs of the little ones.

The English psychoanalyst John Bowlby formulated the attachment theory to explain the emotional bond that is generated between the baby and its parents. This author defended that the attachment style begins to be formed during childhood, but that said formation continues throughout life. So, if it can be extended in theory forever, where are the limits? How do you raise a dependent child and what can be done to correct it?

More information

“This dependence can become problematic when the boy or girl cannot act and function in situations that are supposed to be appropriate for their age. Within this, it is important to emphasize that the times when it comes to reaching milestones in childhood —such as eating, speaking or walking, among others— are indicative and we must take them flexibly”, Rullan resumes.

This psychologist adds that the problem comes when parents do not promote a context of exploration and opportunities for the child to develop on their own as they grow: “Among other reasons, it may be the case that their child may suffer, because this development of independence separates them or because the parents have not been present to provide security for the exploration in the beginning and now the child is anxious and insecure”.

Overprotection and unprotection

Many children like to feel that their parents are always and will be there for them, to serve them, take care of them, give them love and protect them. Andrés Quinteros, an expert psychologist in Center for Psychology and Training CEPSIM de Madrid, believes that overprotection is one of the causes that causes the most dependency in children. For him, the opposite points of both overprotection and lack of protection can generate dependent children. Although the reasons and causes are very different, the result is the same: “In the case of overprotection, by excessively protecting a child, we do not allow him to develop self-confidence and self-esteem, as well as to develop their autonomy, independence and assertiveness. They can grow up feeling that they are not capable and that they permanently need others to feel good”.

On the other hand, in the most opposed point is the lack of protection. In this case, not caring for a child properly causes the child to go into a loop looking for attention and affection that, in reality, do not exist. “In this case we are talking about negligent and abusive parents, children tend to blame themselves for being mistreated or for not being paid attention to, so they become obsessed with looking for the love of their parents that does not arrive,” Quinteros points out.

For Mª José Pérez Fernández-Manchón, psychologist at Awakenings Psychologists, when parents are the ones initiating dependent behavior, it is observed that they displace their own desires onto their children, as a way of living or existing as they want through the development of their children: “If this occurs, parents will try to that the children need them as much as possible, avoiding an upbringing that promotes the autonomy of the children, establishing guidelines of overprotection no matter how old they are, being able to see the children’s attempts at independence as harm”.

“It is important to understand that accepting our children as independent beings implies accepting that they can think, feel, want… Beyond what we would like or share,” says Rullan, for whom recognizing their individuality and giving them space to feel and express their opinions, emotions, and decision-making according to their age is a good basis for raising children with a healthy dependency/independence relationship: “There are many things that trigger fear in parents, but that fear will be on the way to help their children develop as capable and self-confident people”.

You can follow Mamas & Papas on Facebook, Twitter or sign up here to receive our biweekly newsletter.