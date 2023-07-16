Institute released note after WHO evaluated carcinogenic potential in aspartame, one of the most common in the world

O Inca (National Cancer Institute) published a note suggesting that the consumption of aspartame, one of the most common artificial sweeteners in the world, should be avoided. The note comes after an agency linked to the WHO (World Health Organization) announced on Thursday (July 13, 2023) that the product is “possibly carcinogenic”, but that there is a safe limit for ingestion.

Despite the WHO having considered that the sweetener is still safe when ingested with limits, the Inca advises the population to “avoid the consumption of any type of artificial sweetener and adopt a healthy diet, that is, based on fresh and minimally processed foods and limited to ultra-processed foods”. Here’s the full (161 KB) of the note released on Friday (14.Jul).

The institute claims that it is necessary to carefully evaluate in the use of aspartame, given that growth “dramatic increase in the population’s exposure to these agents, coinciding with the increase in obesity and non-transmissible chronic diseases”.

On Thursday (July 13, 2023), the WHO stated that aspartame is “possibly carcinogenic”. This means that there is evidence that the sweetener can cause cancer. However, the substance is still considered safe for little consumption.

Available studies do not indicate how much a person would need to ingest to be at risk. The WHO guideline is that substance consumption be below 40mg/kg per day.

Aspartame is one of the most popular sweeteners in the world. It is found in products such as Coca-Cola diet sodas and chewing gum.

In an interview with journalists, the director of the Department of Nutrition for Health and Development at the WHO, Francesco Branca, said that when choosing their drinks, people should not consider consuming aspartame or sugar.

“If consumers are faced with the decision of whether to drink cola with sweetener or with sugar, I think there should be a 3rd option considered, which is to drink water.”, declared Branca.