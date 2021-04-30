Inbee Park and Hee Young Park formed a South Korean double at the head of the women’s world golf championship, which takes place in Singapore, tied at 133 strokes after the second day, in which the Spanish Carlota Ciganda rose to fifth place, three hits from the first.

Inbee, the solo leader Thursday at Sentosa Golf Club, was overtaken by Hee Young, who covered the second round in 68 strokes., one less than his compatriot, under the intense Singaporean heat.

Two strokes behind the leaders, Chinese Yiyu Lin and South Korean Hyo Joo Kim share third place, and Carlota Ciganda tied, for fifth, with another South Korean, So Yeon Ryu.

Azahara Muñoz is the second best classified Spanish, in position 41, after presenting a card of 71 strokes, two less than on the first day.

The Mexican Gaby López needed three more strokes than on the first day and it was placed in the sixteenth place, to six blows of the head.