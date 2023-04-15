He National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (Inbal), a decentralized body of the federal Ministry of Culture, reported that so far has not granted the authorities of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office no permission to carry out intervention works in the Giordano Bruno Squarelocated on Lisbon street in the Juárez neighborhood.

Sandra Cuevasmayoress of Cuauhtémoc, accused the head of the Government of Mexico City looking for a distractor for her waste of 1 million dollars for the concert of the singer Rosalía in the capital’s Zócalo, for which she sent more than 100 riot police to the Plaza Giordano Bruno, which assured that it is empowered to remodel.

In a message on social networks, Sandra Cuevas affirmed that she constitutionally has the authority to intervene in the plaza, as well as other spaces within the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office.

He assured that the necessary trades were entered into the corresponding offices to give notice of the remodeling of Giordano Bruno Square.

“Inbal was informed since February, and Inbal answers us, in observations, that there are no observations, and gives us the go-ahead to carry out the remodeling,” declared the mayoress of Cuauhtémoc.

In response, the Inbal pointed out that the square is cataloged by the Institute, given its aesthetic-relevant, architectural and urban characteristics, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law on Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones and Monuments, therefore its preservation and conservation is regulated based on federal jurisdiction.

The Inbal pointed out that this was notified in writing to the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, whose owner is Sandra Cuevas.

He added that at the local level, INBAL coordinates with the government of Mexico City, through the Secretary of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi), responsible for attending to the patrimony of the country’s capital, and especially with the Directorate of Urban Cultural Heritage and Public Space.

“Therefore, any intervention of real estate or assets with patrimonial value in any of the mayor’s offices of the country’s capital also requires the approval of said instance,” the Institute stressed.

He mentioned that on Tuesday, February 21, the General Directorate of Works and Urban Development of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office sent, via email, the official letter AC/DGODU/00351/2023 to the Directorate of Architecture and Conservation of the Immovable Artistic Heritage (Dacpai). of the Inbal.

In said official letter, it “notifies” that they will carry out maintenance actions on the square, and attaches images and an incomplete intervention project, which does not allow the evaluation of its proposal.

The Inbal Department of Architecture responded that same day with the official letter number 0245-C/0184, in which it expressly informs that the square is listed by the Inbal and that, after reviewing the information entered, it is insufficient to be able to Issue the technical opinion and its possible authorization.

The Inbail said that he reported in detail six graphic and documentary elements that must be entered and indicated to the Mayor’s Office that they must request authorization from the Directorate of Urban Cultural Heritage and Public Space of Seduvi, as the competent regulatory area by the City Government from Mexico.

In response to the communication from Inbal, the General Directorate of Works and Urban Development of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office entered on March 2, at the Public Service Window, through official communication AC/DGODU/00499/2023, part of the information requested.

Thus, the Inbal Department of Architecture responded the following day, with official letter number 0281-C/0217, that once the information entered was reviewed, it is still insufficient to issue a technical opinion and approval to start the work.

The Inbail explained that to facilitate compliance with these elements that the mayor’s office has not delivered to date, the government of Mexico City, through Seduvi, convened a session on March 9 in which this issue was included within of the inter-institutional work table, to meet the needs of conservation and preservation of the cultural heritage of Mexico City.

In the session, the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office was present, through the head of the General Directorate of Works and Urban Development, to whom the need to have the information requested to issue a possible authorization for the works in said plaza and others was reiterated. public spaces with patrimonial value and was offered technical support, the organization abounded.

“Our commitment is the preservation, conservation and guarantee of the social use of the country’s artistic heritage and, in this case, of Mexico City, in adherence to the norm and to the civility to which public institutions are obliged. We reject any form of violence and manipulation of information,” he warned in a statement.

The Inbail indicated that it is in the best disposition to accompany the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office in the management of the maintenance and/or remodeling project of the Giacomo Bruno square, as well as other projects that have been observed and are detained, for not being formulated with based on the norms that govern the care of the patrimony the public and citizen interest.