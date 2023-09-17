The announcement was made by the publisher Level-5, in conjunction with the publication of the new game trailer. For now, they are not known specific details of the PS5 version.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road it will also come out on PS5 , as well as on PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS systems and Android systems. The version for Sony’s flagship console will arrive in 2023, along with all the others.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is a game that comes from afar. It was announced way back in 2016 to be launched in 2018 with the title Eleven Ares, but something must have gone terribly wrong, considering the years of delay accumulated.

Unfortunately there isn’t one yet release date official, although the launch remains confirmed for 2023.

New details could be released on the occasion of Tokyo Game Show 2023 next week, but we’ll be able to tell you more.

If you don’t know it, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is a football game mixed with a role-playing game in which we can follow the events of Unmei Sasanami and her attempt to restore prestige to her school’s football team, beating the prestigious how fierce Raimon Junior High, reigning champion.