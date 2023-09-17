After a stormy past made up of postponements, name changes and so on and so forth, it seems that finally Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has arrived on the right path, so much so that LEVEL-5 returns to share material dedicated to the game within a few weeks.

In addition to proposing a third general trailer of this new football adventure, the company wanted to announce that the game will also see the light of PlayStation 5which will accompany the versions PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS And Android announced previously.

Although at the moment Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road does not yet have a release date, we already know that a playable demo will be present at Tokyo Game Show 2023an event in which we expect the arrival of news about it.

Below you can admire the third trailer of the title, but if you missed all the information released last month, you can recover it in the specific news.

