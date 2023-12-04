LEVEL-5 announced a new platform for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roadthe title will also be released on PC. The title will be available during 2024, and as previously anticipated it will be released also on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices.

While waiting to find out more, I remind you that it will be held in March 2024 a global beta test of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, you can find further details in our previous article.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu